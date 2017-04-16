Advertisement
Lisa Haydon Is Trending Because Of Her Bubble Bath Pic Showing Baby Bump

Lisa Haydon, who is pregnant with her first child, shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen relaxing in a bathtub with a full grown tummy

  | April 16, 2017 13:46 IST (New Delhi)
Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon was last seen in 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Image courtesy: Lisa)

Highlights

  • Lisa Haydon announced pregnancy through an Instagram post in January
  • Lisa Haydon married to her boyfriend Dino Lalwani in October, 2016
  • Lisa Haydon will next be seen in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho
Actress Lisa Haydon, who is pregnant with her first child, recently shared a picture focusing on her baby bump and it's going viral on the Internet. The 30-year-old actress shared a picture in which she can be seen relaxing in a bathtub with her full grown tummy surrounded by bubbles. Lisa Haydon got married to her boyfriend Dino Lalwani in a private ceremony in October, 2016. On January 12, she announced her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump in a picture shared on her Instagram account. Lisa Haydon, who posed on the beach in a bikini, captioned the image as: "Humble beginnings."

See the beautiful picture shared by Lisa Haydon on Instagram below:
 
 

This is the picture Lisa shared on Instagram to announce her pregnancy:
 
 

Humble beginnings

In February, Lisa Haydon was away holidaying with her girl gang. The Queen actress posted several pictures in which she was seen revealing her baby bump and enjoying water skiing and gym sessions.

See the pictures below:
 
 

#andthenwestretch with our teacher @diva.dhawan and @julia.haydon

Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut with Aisha, directed by Rajshree Ojha. The film starred Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles and Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey and Amrita Puri in supporting roles. The model-turned-actress is best known for her performance in Vikas Bahl's Queen starring Kangana Ranaut.

Lisa Haydon was last seen in 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. The Housefull 3 actress will next be seen in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho. The movie, which stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.
 

 

