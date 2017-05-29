Advertisement
Lisa Haydon Shares The First Glimpse Of Her Son Zack Lalvani. See The Adorable Pic Here

Actress Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed a baby boy on May 17.

  | May 29, 2017 21:22 IST (New Delhi)
Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon with her husband DIno Lalvani and son Zack (Image courtesy: Lisa Haydon)

Highlights

  • Lisa's son looks adorable in a white shirt with a checkered bowtie
  • On May 20, Lisa announced the birth of her son on Instagram
  • Lisa Haydon married businessman Dino Lalvani in November last year
Actress Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed a baby boy on May 17. On Monday, the 30-year-old actress shared the first glimpse of her son, Zack Lalvani on Instagram. The picture shared by Lisa does not focus on the little one's face but his cute tiny hands. Zack Lalvani looks absolutely adorable in a white shirt with a checkered bowtie. The Queen actress is currently in London, where her husband Dino Lalvani is based. Lisa Haydon married the 44-year-old businessman in a private ceremony in November last year. On May 20, Lisa Haydon announced the birth of her son by sharing a picture of her holding the infant in her arms with husband Dino Lalvani.

See the pictures shared by Lisa Haydon here:
 
 

.all my heart

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

 
 

Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on



During her pregnancy Lisa Haydon kept her fans and followers on social media updated with lovely photographs featuring her baby bump. She also featured on the cover of Elle magazine. Lisa Haydon shared the picture on Instagram and wrote: "Thank you team Elle for putting me on your body issue cover.. morphing into the most exciting shape of my life!! This is my favourite cover till date because my made it on as well. So many fun memories with you guys."
 

Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut with Rajshree Ojha's Aisha. The film, which was loosely based on the Jane Austen novel Emma and its Hollywood adaptation Clueless, starred Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.

Lisa Haydon was last seen in 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She will next feature in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.
 

 

