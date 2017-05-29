Lisa Haydon Shares The First Glimpse Of Her Son Zack Lalvani. See The Adorable Pic Here

See the pictures shared by Lisa Haydon here:
During her pregnancy Lisa Haydon kept her fans and followers on social media updated with lovely photographs featuring her baby bump. She also featured on the cover of Elle magazine. Lisa Haydon shared the picture on Instagram and wrote: "Thank you team Elle for putting me on your body issue cover.. morphing into the most exciting shape of my life!! This is my favourite cover till date because my made it on as well. So many fun memories with you guys."
Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut with Rajshree Ojha's Aisha. The film, which was loosely based on the Jane Austen novel Emma and its Hollywood adaptation Clueless, starred Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.
Lisa Haydon was last seen in 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She will next feature in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.