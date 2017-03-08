Lisa Haydon Trends After She Posts Pic Showing Baby Bump. Again

Lisa Haydon's pic which is now viral:
In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Lisa Haydon said she doesn't want to be 'termed as hot.' She said: "It was getting offensive after a point. Who wants to be hot?"
Meanwhile, this is the picture with which Lisa Haydon announced her pregnancy in January:
Lisa Haydon recently made headline after she went on an all-girls holiday in Goa and shared some stunning pictures:
Lisa Haydon debuted in Bollywood in 2010 film Aisha and went on to star in films like Rascals and Santa Banta Pvt Ltd. She famously played Kangana Ranaut's acquaintance Vijaylaxmi in Queen. She had a small but pivotal role in the film's story graph. She was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She played Ranbir Kapoor's onscreen girlfriend, who later hooked up with Anushka Sharma's onscreen fiancé played by Imran Abbas.
Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani's wedding ceremony was held in Goa. It was a strictly friend and family event.