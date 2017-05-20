Lisa Haydon Welcomes Baby Boy, Zack Lalvani. Pic Here

Actress Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani have a new member in the family - a baby boy, they have named Zack Lalvani. Lisa and Dino welcomed their baby boy on May 17 but shared the first picture of their now two-plus-one family on Instagram on Saturday. Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani are currently at their residence in London, where the businessman is based. The Queen
actress married the 44-year-old business tycoon in a beautiful beach wedding
in November. The close-knit ceremony was attended by a handful of relatives and friends of the two. Lisa Haydon dated Dino Lalvani for a year and announced her engagement with an adorable post in September last year.
Here's Lisa with baby Zack cradled in her arms. She appears to be on her way out from St Mary's Hospital, where Zack was born earlier this week. Dressed in a baggy suede outfit, Lisa wears her signature pretty smile while Dino waves at the cameras.
Meanwhile, Lisa Haydon kept her fans and followers updated with interesting Instagram posts, featuring her baby bump
. During pregnancy, she also featured on the cover of Elle Magazine like a boss and indulged in several photoshoots
, the results of which were stunning. Of her cover photo on Elle, she said it was special. "Thank you team Elle for putting me on your body issue cover...morphing into the most exciting shape of my life," Lisa wrote on Instagram.
Lisa Haydon has last been seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
. She has also featured in films like Rascals, Queen, The Shaukeens, Santa Banta Pvt Ltd
and Housefull 3
.
Congratulations, Lisa Haydon!