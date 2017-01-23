Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Is Taking The Train To Delhi For Raees

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a multi city promotional tour for his upcoming film Raaes. For the Delhi promotion, Shah Rukh, 51, ditched his preferred air travel in favour of a train journey. The actor and Raees director and producer Rahul Dholakia and Ritesh Sidhwani will travel from Mumbai to Delhi on January 24. They will board the August Kranti Rajdhani Express from Bombay Central Railway at 4.30 pm. The train reaches Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 10.55 am the next morning. Excited much? Watch this space as we travel with Shah Rukh Khan from Mumbai to Delhi. Like Raaes bhai said: "Aaraha hu main."



