Look Who Is Filling Twinkle Khanna's Shoes. Literally

After starring in films like Jab Pyar Kissi Se Hota Hai, Badshah and Mela, Twinkle became a columnist and in 2015, a collection of her write-ups was published in her first book titled, Mrs Funnybones. She is now an established author and her second book The Legend Of Padma Lakshmi is also a bestseller.
This is not all; the actress is also venturing into film production with husband Akshay Kumar's Padman, which is being directed by R Balki. The film is an adaptation of Twinkle Khanna's short story The Sanitary Man from a Sacred Land from her second book, based on the man behind the sanitary revolution, Arunachalam Muruganatham. It portrays Padmashree Arunachalam's endeavours to make available affordable sanitary napkins to the rural parts of India by introducing cheap sanitary napkin vending machines. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles.
Twinkle married actor Akshay Kumar in 2001 and the couple are parents to Aarav, 14, and Nitara.