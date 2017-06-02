Lucky: No Time For Love Actress Sneha Ullal Says She 'Was Diagnosed With An Auto Immune Disorder'

"Because I kept shooting for films even with this illness, it got worse. Beyond a point, I didn't have the strength to do what an actress is expected to do - running around, dancing and continuous shooting etc," Sneha Ullal added.
Sneha Ullal told Times Of India that throughout those four years of illness she was 'mentally strong.'
"Physically I was weak but mentally I was strong all throughout these four years. All my close friends in Mumbai and the South kept boosting my morale at every point," Times Of India quoted Sneha Ullal as saying.
She added that she is completely 'fit' now and she's ready to start work.
"I'm here, fully fit and fine. I won't say I'm cured because this disease is like diabetes which is not curable but can be kept under control. So my illness is under control right now and I'm set to get going," Sneha Ullal told Times Of India.
At the beginning of her career, Sneha Ullal made headlines as she resembles Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quite a lot. However, she failed to make her mark in Bollywood. Sneha Ullal later starred in Telugu films like Ullasamga Utsahamga and Simha. She is now all set to begin her second innings in Tollywood with debutant director-actor Charantej's Ayushman Bhava, starring Amala Paul.
Sneha Ullal will also be returning to Bollywood soon.
"Yes, I've a Bollywood film in my kitty and after I finish shooting for 'Ayushman Bhava', I'll start shooting for it in October. I cannot talk anything else about it right now," Sneha told Times Of India.