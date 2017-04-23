Maatr Box Office Collection Day 2: Raveena Tandon's Film Makes A Shade Under A Crore

#Maatr Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 40 lakhs. Total: Rs 80 lakhs [350 screens]. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2017
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee rated the film one-and-half stars and described the Maatras: "Little is likely to come out of Raveena's comeback role no matter how heavy-duty the wounded woman persona might sound on paper. She certainly isn't to blame for the film's pulpy quality. Despite being saddled with a sketchily written character, the veteran actress gives the role her best shot. Sadly, her best simply isn't good enough to salvage this annoyingly egregious film."
Maatr, which was initially denied CBFC certification due to some disturbing scenes, received rave reviews after the release of the trailer on March 30. She also told news agency PTI, "I can feel the pain of this person that I am playing in the film. Maatr has been shot realistically and the sensitivity has been retained. I don't know commercially how well we are going to do. But if the message goes through and people stand up and take note of what's happening, we will succeed."
Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Onir's film Shab. The movie also features Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay and Areesz Ganddi in key roles.