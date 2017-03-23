Maatr Teaser: A 'Fierce' Raveena Tandon Returns To Seek 'Justice'

Enters Raveena Tandon with a fierce and intense expression and her message is "When justice is denied, it's time to rise."
Watch the teaser of Raveena Tandon's Maatr here:
Earlier this week, interest about the film was piqued with the first poster of the film, which was revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
First look poster of #Maatr... Stars Raveena Tandon... Teaser out on Thu... 21 April 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/LRrPn2Q5rM? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2017
Raveena Tandon's comeback movie Maatr is directed by Ashtar Sayyed and is scheduled to hit screens on April 21. Raveena's new film Maatr also features actors Madhur Mittal and Divya Jagdale in significant roles.
Raveena Tandon was last seen featuring in a cameo appearance in Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film Bombay Velvet, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. With Maatr, Raveena will make a comeback after a hiatus of two years. She will also soon be seen in Onir's film Shab. Raveena's last full-fledged role was in 2014's Telugu movie Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda.