Maatr Teaser: A 'Fierce' Raveena Tandon Returns To Seek 'Justice'

Actress Dia Mirza, who also shared the teaser of Raveena Tandon's film, wrote on Twitter: "This is looking fierce!"

  | March 23, 2017 20:53 IST (New Delhi)
Maatr

Maatr Teaser: Raveena Tandon in a poster

The first teaser of actress Raveena Tandon's upcoming film Maatr released on Thursday evening and is taking the internet by storm. Actress Dia Mirza, who also shared the teaser of Raveena Tandon's film, wrote on Twitter: "This is looking fierce!" The teaser is a short and compact one with interesting phrases like "Justice or justify?" featuring in bold white letters against a black background. The 46-second-long teaser will have you hooked as it constantly flashes stereotypical, sexist beliefs like "Boys are boys, they make mistakes" and "We should stop our women from wearing jeans." Soon, the words - power, money, control, politics, discrimination, inequality, lawlessness, assault, harassment - appear on screen in constant succession, only to stop at a climactic one - "Injustice."

Enters Raveena Tandon with a fierce and intense expression and her message is "When justice is denied, it's time to rise."

Watch the teaser of Raveena Tandon's Maatr here:
 

Earlier this week, interest about the film was piqued with the first poster of the film, which was revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
 

Raveena Tandon's comeback movie Maatr is directed by Ashtar Sayyed and is scheduled to hit screens on April 21. Raveena's new film Maatr also features actors Madhur Mittal and Divya Jagdale in significant roles.

Raveena Tandon was last seen featuring in a cameo appearance in Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film Bombay Velvet, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. With Maatr, Raveena will make a comeback after a hiatus of two years. She will also soon be seen in Onir's film Shab. Raveena's last full-fledged role was in 2014's Telugu movie Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda.
 

