Maaya Trailer: Shama Sikander's Web Series Is Being Compared To 50 Shades Of Grey

The trailer of Shama Sikander's Maaya begins with Shama submitting to her desires and takes a surprising turn when she ends up in a hospital bed. It is known that she suffers from Retrograde Amnesia, a condition of memory loss, as a result of which she has no recollection of the past six months. Suspicion leads her husband to find out about her secret affair from her personal blogs and he decides to take revenge. The trailer ends on a dramatic note as each of the characters go through an emotional upheaval.
(Viewer discretion advised. Some content in this video may be unsuitable for children.)
Video: Watch the trailer of Shama Sikander's Maaya
Shama Sikander confessed to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder five years ago. Earlier in December, she opened up about the extent of her struggle with the psychological disorder. The 34-year-old actress explained she was "bored" with herself and with her life, reported Times Of India. "I started finding conversations boring. I didn't want to meet anyone and stopped liking myself. Everybody I met during that phase was bored of life. My career and love life added to the stress. I wasn't eating or looking right. This can't be overnight; I am sure it must have been accumulating since several years," Times Of India quoted her as saying.
Shama also opened up about her ordeals and said that she even tried to end her life but was saved after her family members rushed her to the hospital, the Times Of India report added.
The first episode of Shama Sikander's Maaya releases on January 27.