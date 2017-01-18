Advertisement
Maaya Trailer: Shama Sikander's Web Series Is Being Compared To 50 Shades Of Grey

Maaya Trailer: The trailer of Shama Sikander's Maaya begins with Shama submitting to her desires and takes a surprising turn when she ends up in a hospital bed

Maaya

Maaya Trailer: Shama Sikander in a still from the show

The trailer of Shama Sikander's upcoming web series Maaya was unveiled earlier this week and has taken the internet by storm for its striking likeness to Hollywood erotic film Fifty Shades Of Grey. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Maaya stars Shama Sikander as one half of a married couple and as a character who is guided by her secret sexual desires. Yeh Saali Zindagi actor Vipul Gupta plays the role of her saviour, with whom she indulges into her sexual fantasies. Actor Veer Aryan features in the role of her husband. Vikram Bhatt is the director of films like Inteha, Aetbaar, Shaapit, 1920 and Dangerous Ishq while Shama has also been part of erotic short film Sexaholic. Shama is best known for her role in TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai, which ran from 2003 to 2005.

The trailer of Shama Sikander's Maaya begins with Shama submitting to her desires and takes a surprising turn when she ends up in a hospital bed. It is known that she suffers from Retrograde Amnesia, a condition of memory loss, as a result of which she has no recollection of the past six months. Suspicion leads her husband to find out about her secret affair from her personal blogs and he decides to take revenge. The trailer ends on a dramatic note as each of the characters go through an emotional upheaval.

(Viewer discretion advised. Some content in this video may be unsuitable for children.)

Video: Watch the trailer of Shama Sikander's Maaya
 


Shama Sikander confessed to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder five years ago. Earlier in December, she opened up about the extent of her struggle with the psychological disorder. The 34-year-old actress explained she was "bored" with herself and with her life, reported Times Of India. "I started finding conversations boring. I didn't want to meet anyone and stopped liking myself. Everybody I met during that phase was bored of life. My career and love life added to the stress. I wasn't eating or looking right. This can't be overnight; I am sure it must have been accumulating since several years," Times Of India quoted her as saying.

Shama also opened up about her ordeals and said that she even tried to end her life but was saved after her family members rushed her to the hospital, the Times Of India report added.

The first episode of Shama Sikander's Maaya releases on January 27.
 

