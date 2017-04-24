Mahira Khan Shares Throwback Pic From Sets Of Raees

See the picture shared by Mahira Khan below:
In an interview to news agency IANS, Mahira Khan said that it was 'a dream come true' to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. "I was nervous as hell. Sometimes I used to wish I wasn't a big Shah Rukh fan. It was scary but it got better, especially after we shot Zaalima. Working with him is a dream come true. Nothing short of that," IANS quoted Mahira Khan as saying.
Mahira Khan was unable to promote Raees in India as the tension between India and Pakistan escalated last year. Shah Rukh Khan allegedly assured Mahaharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray that Mahira would not be part of the film promotions in India.
Despite controversies, Raees was released in January 2017 and the film managed to earn over Rs 2.6 billion worldwide.