Malaika Arora And 'Good Friend' Arjun Kapoor Spotted At This Brunch Party

Malaika and Arjun carefully avoided being photographed together at Saturday's party, which was also attended by her business colleague Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, actresses Aditi Gowitrikar and Kim Sharma, TV personalities Mini Mathur and Maria Goretti. Bipasha, who also works with Sussanne and Malaika as part of The Label Life, is away for Salman Khan's 'Dabangg' tour. Her absence was filled up by Bipasha's husband Karan Singh Grover, who arrived in his usual casual style.
At the party, Malaika looked ravishing in blue and white separates designed by Deme by Gabriella while Arjun wore black and denims.
Sussanne, Aditi and Maria were pretty in shades of pastel while Karan arrived with a bouquet of flowers.
Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Half Girlfriend, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is scheduled for May 12. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan married in 1998 are parents to teenaged son Arhaan.