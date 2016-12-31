Malaika Arora's New Year Party In Goa: Arbaaz Khan Spotted

Amrita Arora have been sharing jealous-worthy pictures from inside the festivities. Amrita posted a group photo in which Malaika shares a table with her mother while Arbaaz can be seen standing at the far end. Can you spot Arbaaz Khan in the picture below?
Malaika, who is known for always being put together, redefined chic in a white jumpsuit. Malaika finished her look with burgundy danglers while Amrita opted for black and maroon separates. Both the sisters - Malaika and Amrita - stood out as uber-stylish from the rest of the girl gang.
Malaika was absolutely beach ready in striped swimwear during the day. Amrita accompanied her in a white off shoulder top and brown hat.
Can you pout like Malaika Arora?
Malaika Arora's sultry picture with her girlfriends sent the internet into a meltdown of sorts earlier this week, and we know why:
This is how Malaika and Amrita's Goa vacation kicked off:
Malaika and Arbaaz released a joint statement confirming their separation in March this year. "Yes, it's true that we are separated. The truth is, we have taken a break, but that doesn't mean people can presume, assume and speculate things of such malicious nature. We are taking out time to figure out our lives. We have maintained a dignified silence till now but it is causing us too much confusion and is disturbing for our families. To put all of the speculation to rest, we are giving out this statement. People claiming to be our friends and sources have been speaking on our behalf giving out wrong, malicious information. They have maligned us for long and we have kept quiet and not said a word as it's a personal matter between us. We have got a child and our families are involved, but just because we have not said anything till now, it doesn't give anybody the license to speculate on any rubbish about us," read their statement published in DNA .
Malaika joined the Khan-daanin their festivities even after the separation:
Malaika and Arbaaz also celebrated Arhaan's birthday together:
They were last seen together on television show Power Couple, which they co-hosted for a while.
Malaika has starred in films like Dabangg, made by her husband and brother-in-law Salman Khan.