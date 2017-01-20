Manasvi Mamgai, All Set To Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration, Trends

All set for the performance tomorrow at the President's welcome celebration! Jai ho! @karthikkingsunited @suresh_kingsunited @aryadanceacademy #donaldtrump #inaugration A photo posted by Manasvi (@manasvimamgai) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:16am PST

Great meeting with the Trump family at Trump Tower yesterday! #ivankatrump #donaldtrump #kumarsxtrump A photo posted by Manasvi (@manasvimamgai) on Dec 16, 2016 at 5:24am PST

Great meet at President-Elects office at Trump Tower Nyc #donaldtrump #kumarsxtrump Wearing/styled by @officialswapnilshinde A photo posted by Manasvi (@manasvimamgai) on Dec 16, 2016 at 5:34am PST

Vice President's dinner last night! #mikepence #donaldtrump Outfit and styled by @officialswapnilshinde Jewellery @johri_by_amaze_jewels A photo posted by Manasvi (@manasvimamgai) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:01am PST

What a privilege it is being in the same vicinity as @realDonaldTrump..His presence has brightened up the whole evening. pic.twitter.com/Kd9l3i2KDy ? King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

Enjoying this wonderful party..thanxx @IvankaTrump for such a great hospitality.. it is lovely meeting you God bless pic.twitter.com/0sLcWsekKW ? King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

Model and actress Manasvi Mamgai, who will perform at US president Donald Trump's inauguration, is one of the top trends online today. Indian-born Manasvi, 27, is among the handful of celebrities who will perform at the function in which Republican Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Manasvi recently joined the POTUS-elect and her father Shalabh Kumar, an US based industrialist and a key member of Mr Trump's transition team, at his thank you rally in Orlando. She also met the First Daughter-to-be, Ivanka, at the Trump Tower in New York City. Manasvi, who is often called the 'Indian Ivanka,' told NDTV on: "I take that as a compliment. Ivanka is also from the glamour industry and look now, where she is."Manasvi Mamgai, who won the Miss India title in 2010, has so far worked in just one Bollywood film - Prabhu Deva'salong with Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.Manasvi Mamgai instagrammed a picture from her dance routine for the event:Manasvi attended the Vice President's dinner, dressed in a pale pink Swapnil Shinde creationSinger Mika was spotted at President Trump's inauguration dinner and shared a selfie with his daughter Ivanka:Donald Trump, who won the November 8 election despite losing the popular vote by 2.8 million - more than any winning candidate in history - will be sworn in as the US President today. On Thursday night, he attended a "Make America Great Again" concert at the Lincoln Memorial, where country singer Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down performed.