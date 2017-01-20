Manasvi Mamgai, All Set To Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration, Trends

Manasvi Mamgai, who won the Miss India title in 2010, has so far worked in just one Bollywood film - Prabhu Deva's Action Jackson along with Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.
Manasvi Mamgai instagrammed a picture from her dance routine for the event:
Here are more glimpses from Manasvi's meeting with Donald Trump and his family
Manasvi attended the Vice President's dinner, dressed in a pale pink Swapnil Shinde creation
Singer Mika was spotted at President Trump's inauguration dinner and shared a selfie with his daughter Ivanka:
What a privilege it is being in the same vicinity as @realDonaldTrump..His presence has brightened up the whole evening. pic.twitter.com/Kd9l3i2KDy? King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017
Enjoying this wonderful party..thanxx @IvankaTrump for such a great hospitality.. it is lovely meeting you God bless pic.twitter.com/0sLcWsekKW? King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017
Donald Trump, who won the November 8 election despite losing the popular vote by 2.8 million - more than any winning candidate in history - will be sworn in as the US President today. On Thursday night, he attended a "Make America Great Again" concert at the Lincoln Memorial, where country singer Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down performed.