Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Manasvi Mamgai, All Set To Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration, Trends

Manasvi Mamgai is the daughter of Shalabh Kumar, an US-based industrialist and a key member of Donald Trump's transition team

  | January 20, 2017 13:00 IST (New Delhi)
Manasvi Mamgai

Manasvi Mamgai also attended the Vice-President's dinner. Image courtesy: manasvimamgai

Model and actress Manasvi Mamgai, who will perform at US president Donald Trump's inauguration, is one of the top trends online today. Indian-born Manasvi, 27, is among the handful of celebrities who will perform at the function in which Republican Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Manasvi recently joined the POTUS-elect and her father Shalabh Kumar, an US based industrialist and a key member of Mr Trump's transition team, at his thank you rally in Orlando. She also met the First Daughter-to-be, Ivanka, at the Trump Tower in New York City. Manasvi, who is often called the 'Indian Ivanka,' told NDTV on The Buck Stops Here: "I take that as a compliment. Ivanka is also from the glamour industry and look now, where she is."

Manasvi Mamgai, who won the Miss India title in 2010, has so far worked in just one Bollywood film - Prabhu Deva's Action Jackson along with Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

Manasvi Mamgai instagrammed a picture from her dance routine for the event:
 

Here are more glimpses from Manasvi's meeting with Donald Trump and his family
 
 

Great meeting with the Trump family at Trump Tower yesterday! #ivankatrump #donaldtrump #kumarsxtrump

A photo posted by Manasvi (@manasvimamgai) on

 


Manasvi attended the Vice President's dinner, dressed in a pale pink Swapnil Shinde creation
 


Singer Mika was spotted at President Trump's inauguration dinner and shared a selfie with his daughter Ivanka:
 
 

Donald Trump, who won the November 8 election despite losing the popular vote by 2.8 million - more than any winning candidate in history - will be sworn in as the US President today. On Thursday night, he attended a "Make America Great Again" concert at the Lincoln Memorial, where country singer Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down performed.

Highlights

  • Manasvi will perform at Donald Trump welcome party
  • Manasvi is often compared to Ivanka Trump, which she takes a compliment
  • Manasvi Mamgai featured in Ajay Devgn's Action Jackson
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement