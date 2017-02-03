Mandira Bedi Is Really Enjoying Her Trip To Goa. Pics From Her Instagram

She also posted several other sun-kissed pictures with the sea and a rocky beach in the backdrop:
Here's one from the pool:
Mandira's vacation in Manali was rather 'frosty.' She roped in a snowman for her selfies and wrote: "Feeling smug, hanging out with Frosty." Manidra Bedi also confessed: "I've done everything but roll in it... no... wait... maybe."
Earlier last year, Mandira Bedi went on a holiday with her husband Raj Kaushal and four-year-old-son Vir in Maldives and trended a great deal after she shared stunning pictures from the holiday destination on Instagram. Mandira, draped in bright sarees, posed with the chalk white sand and the icy blue waters as the backdrop.
Mandira Bedi, 44, featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star.