Mandira Bedi Is Really Enjoying Her Trip To Goa. Pics From Her Instagram

Mandira Bedi in Goa: She captioned one of her Goa pictures "From the snow-capped mountains... it's straight to the beach!"

  | February 03, 2017 20:14 IST (New Delhi)
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi photographed in Goa (courtesy: mandirabedi )

If you're looking for actress and TV personality Mandira Bedi, then you should head to Goa. The beach destination is where Mandira Bedi is currently having a lot of fun and keeping herself busy. Just days ago, the 44-year-old actress was spotted vacationing in the picturesque hill station of Manali. Mandira Bedi is not only hopping places but also jumping climates - from the snowy locales of Manali to the sunny beaches of Goa. She captioned one of her Goa pictures "From the snow-capped mountains... it's straight to the beach!" She could not resist a customary selfie while at Goa's one of most-loved beaches - Morjim.

She also posted several other sun-kissed pictures with the sea and a rocky beach in the backdrop:
 

It's good to take all those layers off.. #goa #ashwem #morjim #beach #sun #sea #sand

A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on


 
 

From the snow-capped mountains.. it's straight to the #beach !! #ashwem #morjim #goa #laplage

A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on


 
 

I dig shoots like this one! #goa #sun #swim #shoot

A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on



Here's one from the pool:
 
 

I dig shoots like this one! #goa #sun #swim #shoot

A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on


Mandira's vacation in Manali was rather 'frosty.' She roped in a snowman for her selfies and wrote: "Feeling smug, hanging out with Frosty." Manidra Bedi also confessed: "I've done everything but roll in it... no... wait... maybe."
 
 

That dappled sunshine.. the #bestfilterever

A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on


 
 

Feeling smug, ...hanging out with #Frosty !

A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on



Earlier last year, Mandira Bedi went on a holiday with her husband Raj Kaushal and four-year-old-son Vir in Maldives and trended a great deal after she shared stunning pictures from the holiday destination on Instagram. Mandira, draped in bright sarees, posed with the chalk white sand and the icy blue waters as the backdrop.

Mandira Bedi, 44, featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star.
 

