Mani Ratnam Celebrates 62nd Birthday. Here's What Abhishek Bachchan And Aditi Rao Hydari Said

  | June 02, 2017 21:05 IST (New Delhi)
Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam celebrated his 62nd birthday on June 2 (Image courtesy: maniratnamsir)

  • Abhishek also starred in Mani Ratnam's Yuva and Raavan
  • Aditi Rao Hydari also extended her best wishes to Mani Ratnam
  • "Happy happiest birthday to the bestest ever," wrote Aditi Rao Hydari
Mani Ratnam is celebrating his 62nd birthday today and wishes are pouring in for the director. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who starred in Mani Ratnam's 2007 film Guru, shared a picture of a deleted scene from the movie. The picture features the 41-year-old actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan and R Madhavan. "#flashbackfriday a picture from a deleted scene of Guru. Since its Mani's birthday, guess it's fitting," wrote Abhishek Bachchan. Guru is loosely based on the life of businessman Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance Industries. The film received positive reviews from critics and the audience. Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the film was highly praised.

See the picture shared by Abhishek Bachchan on Mani Ratnam's birthday
 
 

#flashbackfriday a picture from a deleted scene of Guru. Since its Mani's birthday, guess its fitting....

Abhishek Bachchan also starred in Mani Ratnam's films like Yuva (2004) and Raavan (2010).

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari also extended her best wishes to the filmmaker on his birthday. The 30-year-old actress shared an adorable picture on social media in which she is seen kneeling down on her knees and giving a rose to Mr Ratnam. "Happy happiest birthday to the bestest ever... to a 100 more birthdays,movies and golf! my favouritestest #manisir #Maniratnam #Love #Mentor #Genius #MyManiSir #OurManiSir," wrote Aditi Rao Hydari.
 


Aditi Rao Hydari last featured in Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai, co-starring Karthi. In an earlier interview to news agency IANS the Wazir actress said that the film was 'very special' to her. "It's a very special film. My life-long dream to work with Mani Ratnam has come true," IANS quoted Aditi as saying.

Mani Ratnam is cited by the media as one of India's most influential filmmakers. In 2002, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, acknowledging his contributions to film industry.

Mani Ratnam has won several film awards, including six National Film Awards, 7 Filmfare Awards South and three Bollywood Filmfare Awards and a few awards at various international film festivals.

(With IANS inputs)

 

