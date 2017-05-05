Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut Takes Dip In The Ganga, Performs Aarti In Varanasi

Kangana Ranaut takes dip in the Ganges in Varanasi

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 4, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 3, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

Kangna Ranaut unveils the poster of #Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi in Varanasi... Directed by Krish... 27 April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/0umf83nrB1