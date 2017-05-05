Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut Takes Dip In The Ganga, Performs Aarti In Varanasi

Kangana was resplendent in a pale pink Sabyasachi sari and cut-stone jewellery at the poster launch event. More pictures from Kangana Ranaut's visit to Varanasi have been shared on social media.
Earlier, the Rangoon actress also paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi:
The 30-year-old actress also shared an update on the progress report of Manikarnika, about which very little is known. "The prep is restricted to the material like photographs and letters. I saw a lot of things here. I will be going to Jhansi and other places for research," Kangana told IANS. K V Vijayendra Prasad, the celebrated screenwriter who has worked for films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and is currently working on the script of Kangana's film.
Menawhile, here's the new poster of Manikarnika:
Kangna Ranaut unveils the poster of #Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi in Varanasi... Directed by Krish... 27 April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/0umf83nrB1? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2017
Kangana Ranaut was accompanied at the poster launch event by composer trio - Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa - who will work on the music of the film. The trio delivered a blockbuster performance along with Richa Singh at the event.
The biopic of Rani Laxmibai was earlier supposed to be directed by Ketan Mehta but the film will reportedly have a new director now. Kangana Ranaut has trained extensively in horse-riding and sword-fighting for Manikarnika and will undergo physical transformation for playing the protagonist.
Kangana Ranaut was last seen as a feisty actress in war drama Rangoon.