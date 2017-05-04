Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut Launches 20-Ft Tall Poster In Varanasi

Here's a look at the poster.
The actress was accompanied by music directors Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, singer Richa Sharma and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.
Kangana also took dips in the Ganges after the poster launch event. Chanting Har Har Mahadev, the 30-year-old actress reportedly took seven dips to seek blessings for her film.
Rani Laxmibai, whose maiden name was Manikarnika, was born in Varanasi. Kangana feels that women can relate to the valour and dignity of Rani Laxmibai. She told PTI, "I feel that Rani of Jhansi is very relatable for women like us. Life without respect was equivalent to death for her. I think that is something I completely identified with."
