Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut Launches 20-Ft Tall Poster In Varanasi

#Ganga A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut) on May 4, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Team #Manikarnika all set for the grand launch in Varanasi! #KanganaRanaut A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 4, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

Some more pictures from today's grand launch of #Manikarnika in Varanasi! pic.twitter.com/y8gJRBjZwr ? Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) May 4, 2017

is directed by Krish and will release on April 27 next year.



(With PTI Inputs)

Actress Kangana Ranaut launched a 20-ft tall poster of her upcoming film,, at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Thursday, reports news agency PTI. Kangana, who will portray the warrior-queen Rani Laxmibai in the film, hoped that she could live up to the legacy of Rani of Jhansi. "I am so blessed to be here. With the blessings of Lord Shiva, we have launched it here (Varanasi). After coming on board for this project, I feel like I have achieved something very big in my life." Theactress also participated in the Gangaafter the launch of the poster. The film traces Rani Laxmibai's fight for independence.Here's a look at the poster.The actress was accompanied by music directors Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, singer Richa Sharma and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.Kangana also took dips in the Ganges after the poster launch event. Chanting, the 30-year-old actress reportedly took seven dips to seek blessings for her film.Rani Laxmibai, whose maiden name was Manikarnika, was born in Varanasi. Kangana feels that women can relate to the valour and dignity of Rani Laxmibai. She told PTI, "I feel that Rani of Jhansi is very relatable for women like us. Life without respect was equivalent to death for her. I think that is something I completely identified with."