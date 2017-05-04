Advertisement
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut Launches 20-Ft Tall Poster In Varanasi

Kangana Ranaut will play warrior-queen Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

  | May 04, 2017 22:34 IST (New Delhi)
Highlights

  • Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will release in 2018
  • "I am so blessed to be in Varanasi," Kangana said
  • Rani Laxmibai, whose maiden name was Manikarnika, was born in Varanasi
Actress Kangana Ranaut launched a 20-ft tall poster of her upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Thursday, reports news agency PTI. Kangana, who will portray the warrior-queen Rani Laxmibai in the film, hoped that she could live up to the legacy of Rani of Jhansi. "I am so blessed to be here. With the blessings of Lord Shiva, we have launched it here (Varanasi). After coming on board for this project, I feel like I have achieved something very big in my life." The Queen actress also participated in the Ganga aarti after the launch of the poster. The film traces Rani Laxmibai's fight for independence.

Here's a look at the poster.
 

The actress was accompanied by music directors Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, singer Richa Sharma and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

Kangana also took dips in the Ganges after the poster launch event. Chanting Har Har Mahadev, the 30-year-old actress reportedly took seven dips to seek blessings for her film.
 
 

Rani Laxmibai, whose maiden name was Manikarnika, was born in Varanasi. Kangana feels that women can relate to the valour and dignity of Rani Laxmibai. She told PTI, "I feel that Rani of Jhansi is very relatable for women like us. Life without respect was equivalent to death for her. I think that is something I completely identified with." is directed by Krish and will release on April 27 next year.

(With PTI Inputs)

 

