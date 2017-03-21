Manto First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gives A Brilliant Performance As Saadat Hasan Manto

Watch the short film released by Nandita Das here:
Manto will also see Rasika Dugal portray the role of Saadat Hasan Manto's wife. Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is known for his roles in films like - Kaminey and D-Day will also be part of the film.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was last seen in Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, shared the first look from his upcoming movie on Twitter on February 2.
Nandita Das, who recently attended the Mijwan Summer 2017 fashion show in Mumbai, also told news agency IANS that Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar will feature in her upcoming film. She said: "My next movie is titled Manto. Preparations are going on, Shabana Azmi is acting in it and it is a secret but Javed Akhtar is also part of the movie."
As an actress, Nandita Das is known for her performance in movies such as Fire, Earth, Bawandar, Kannathil Muthamittal, Azhagi and Before the Rains.
