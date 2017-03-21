Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Manto First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gives A Brilliant Performance As Saadat Hasan Manto

The makers of Manto shared a glimpse of their upcoming film on Facebook. In the video, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who portrays the role of writer Saadat Hasan Manto, can be seen expressing his strong beliefs about freedom of speech

  | March 21, 2017 20:23 IST (New Delhi)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin in a still from Manto

Actress turned filmmaker Nandita Das shared a glimpse of her upcoming film Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Facebook. In the 6-minute long clip, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen addressing a classroom and expressing his strong beliefs about freedom of speech in a democracy. Manto, based on the life of Indo-Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto, features Nawazuddin in title role and will focus on the writer's non-fictional work. The film is Nandita Das' second venture as a director. She made her debut as a director in 2008 with Firaaq starring Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Suri and Tisca Chopra. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2008 and has travelled to over 50 film festivals, winning over 20 awards.

Watch the short film released by Nandita Das here:
 
 
 


Manto will also see Rasika Dugal portray the role of Saadat Hasan Manto's wife. Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is known for his roles in films like - Kaminey and D-Day will also be part of the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was last seen in Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, shared the first look from his upcoming movie on Twitter on February 2.
 

Nandita Das, who recently attended the Mijwan Summer 2017 fashion show in Mumbai, also told news agency IANS that Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar will feature in her upcoming film. She said: "My next movie is titled Manto. Preparations are going on, Shabana Azmi is acting in it and it is a secret but Javed Akhtar is also part of the movie."

As an actress, Nandita Das is known for her performance in movies such as Fire, Earth, Bawandar, Kannathil Muthamittal, Azhagi and Before the Rains.
  (With IANS inputs)

Highlights

  • Manto is based on the life of Indo-Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto
  • Manto is Nandita Das' second venture as a director
  • Rasika Dugal will be seen portraying the role of Manto's wife in the film
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement