Meet Arjun Kapoor's 'Real Life Half Girlfriend'

Last month, a few days after the trailer of Half Girlfriend was unveiled by the makers of the film, Ranveer Singh tweeted to Arjun Kapoor that he is ready to be his 'other half' or the 'better half.' To which the Finding Fanny actor replied, "You are and will always be my full and final !!!"
. She only wants to be 'half'?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half! . https://t.co/pCgu0pPh4G? Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 10, 2017
. !!! U are and will always be my full and final !!! https://t.co/GRbq3FrSJD? Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 10, 2017
Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri, is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. In the film, Arjun Kapoor will feature as Madhav Jha, a man who hails from Bihar. Shraddha Kapoor will portray the role of a Delhi-based student, Riya Somani.
After Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2, Half Girlfriend is Mohit Suri and Shraddha Kapoor's third film together.
Arjun Kapoor will next feature in Mubarakan, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty, is slated to release on July 28.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.