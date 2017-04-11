Meet Parineeti Chopra, The Seafarer, Being Fabulous In Cruise Photoshoot

The various shades of Parineeti Chopra when at sea:
Parineeti Chopra features as the "Cosmo Girl" a month ahead of her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. Parineeti, who is known for being the bubbly personality she is, stars as the lively, happy-go-lucky Bindu in the film, which also casts Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor-singer features as Bengali author Abhimanyu Roy, Bindu's childhood lover and partner in crime.
In the magazine's cover story, Parineeti makes certain revelations from when she was obese. In December 2015, Parineeti Chopra revealed her toned look after she took a break from her career in films, following her back-to-back box office duds - Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil. Talking about her wright loss regime, she told NDTV last year: "I was always thinking about food. So, it took a lot of mental strength to lose all the extra weight. Now, I feel more energetic on the set and it's helping me a lot."
Parineeti Chopra's Meri Pyaari Bindu releases on May 19.