Meet Parineeti Chopra, The Seafarer, Being Fabulous In Cruise Photoshoot

"Someone just put me on a boat already," said Parineeti Chopra

  | April 11, 2017 20:58 IST (New Delhi)
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra from the photoshoot of a magazine (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Highlights

  • Parineeti Chopra is the "Cosmo Girl" for this month
  • She shared pics from her photoshoot on Instagram
  • Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu
Actress Parineeti Chopra indulged in a new photoshoot recently and we simply love the results. Parineeti shared pictures from the shoot on Instagram and the Internet is having a meltdown of sorts. Justified. Parineeti, who stars as the cover girl of Cosmopolitan's April issue, features in vacation wear as she poses on a cruise. Her sailor-like looks are complemented with a black hat and the beautiful setting of the sea, sun and sky. "Someone just put me on a boat already," said Parineeti in one of the captions. For another picture, Parineeti wrote: "Anyone who knows me, knows I was born to be in the ocean! For now, posing on top of it." Shot by fashion photographer Errikos Andreou, the courtesy for Parineeti's hair and make-up goes to international artist Marianna Mukuchyan.

The various shades of Parineeti Chopra when at sea:
 

 

 


Parineeti Chopra features as the "Cosmo Girl" a month ahead of her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. Parineeti, who is known for being the bubbly personality she is, stars as the lively, happy-go-lucky Bindu in the film, which also casts Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor-singer features as Bengali author Abhimanyu Roy, Bindu's childhood lover and partner in crime.

In the magazine's cover story, Parineeti makes certain revelations from when she was obese. In December 2015, Parineeti Chopra revealed her toned look after she took a break from her career in films, following her back-to-back box office duds - Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil. Talking about her wright loss regime, she told NDTV last year: "I was always thinking about food. So, it took a lot of mental strength to lose all the extra weight. Now, I feel more energetic on the set and it's helping me a lot."

Parineeti Chopra's Meri Pyaari Bindu releases on May 19.
 

 

