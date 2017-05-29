Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Meet Sara Ali Khan's Tennis And Party Date

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara is bonding over parties and tennis with actress Nimrat Kaur these days

  | May 29, 2017 13:17 IST (New Delhi)
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan at Karan Johar's party in Mumbai.

Highlights

  • Nimrat and Sara Ali Khan have been bonding over tennis and parties
  • Keeping it classy by day and night: Nimrat captioned the pic
  • Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara, 24, is bonding over parties and tennis with actress Nimrat Kaur these days. The 35-year-old actress shared a collage pic of Sara and herself posing - first at a tennis court and second at Karan Johar's birthday bash from last week. Nimrat captioned the image: "Keeping it classy by day and night. Photo and idea courtesy - my fav Khan! (sic)" and added hashtags "#gameonpoint #beforeandafterashower #workhardtoplayharder #howweroll". Clearly, Sara and Nimrat are having a gala time these days. At Karan Johar's party, Sara looked fabulous in an asymmetric white dress with a plunging neckline while Nimrat rocked a chiffon dress. At the tennis court, both Nimrat and Sara looked trendy.

Take a look at Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan's pic right here:
 


Sara has been photographed at a tennis court earlier with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim. Here are pictures from one of their earlier tennis match.
 
sara
 
sara

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is getting ready for her Bollywood debut which will be reportedly opposite Salman Khan's bother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman is launching his sister Arpita's husband in a romantic film and Sara has reportedly been approached for the role of the female lead. Karan Johar is also apparently backing the film.

Nimrat Kaur, who has featured in films like The Lunchbox, Peddlers, Yahaan and Airlift, is currently part of a web series titled The Test Case. Nimrat Kaur has also featured in international shows like Wayward Pines by Chad Hodge and Homeland.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement