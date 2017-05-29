Meet Sara Ali Khan's Tennis And Party Date

Take a look at Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan's pic right here:
Sara has been photographed at a tennis court earlier with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim. Here are pictures from one of their earlier tennis match.
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is getting ready for her Bollywood debut which will be reportedly opposite Salman Khan's bother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman is launching his sister Arpita's husband in a romantic film and Sara has reportedly been approached for the role of the female lead. Karan Johar is also apparently backing the film.
Nimrat Kaur, who has featured in films like The Lunchbox, Peddlers, Yahaan and Airlift, is currently part of a web series titled The Test Case. Nimrat Kaur has also featured in international shows like Wayward Pines by Chad Hodge and Homeland.