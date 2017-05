Meet Sara Ali Khan's Tennis And Party Date

Keeping it classy by day and night. Photo and idea courtesy - my fav Khan ! #gameonpoint #beforeandafterashower #workhardtoplayharder #howweroll A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 3:30am PDT

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara, 24, is bonding over parties and tennis with actress Nimrat Kaur these days. The 35-year-old actress shared a collage pic of Sara and herself posing - first at a tennis court and second at Karan Johar's birthday bash from last week . Nimrat captioned the image: "Keeping it classy by day and night. Photo and idea courtesy - my fav Khan! (sic)" and added hashtags "#gameonpoint #beforeandafterashower #workhardtoplayharder #howweroll". Clearly, Sara and Nimrat are having a gala time these days. At Karan Johar's party, Sara looked fabulous in an asymmetric white dress with a plunging neckline while Nimrat rocked a chiffon dress. At the tennis court, both Nimrat and Sara looked trendy.Take a look at Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan's pic right here:Sara has been photographed at a tennis court earlier with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim. Here are pictures from one of their earlier tennis match.Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is getting ready for her Bollywood debut which will be reportedly opposite Salman Khan's bother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman is launching his sister Arpita's husband in a romantic film and Sara has reportedly been approached for the role of the female lead. Karan Johar is also apparently backing the film.Nimrat Kaur, who has featured in films likeand, is currently part of a web series titled. Nimrat Kaur has also featured in international shows likeby Chad Hodge and