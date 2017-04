Meri Pyaari Bindu: 19-Year-Old Abhimanyu Roy 'Looks Better' Than Younger Ayushmann Khurrana

This 19 yr old Abhimanyu Roy looks far better than the 19 yr old original me in 2003. Shot at St Xaviers college Kolkata. #MeriPyaariBindupic.twitter.com/gH8XgTTXPx ? Abhimanyu Roy (@ayushmannk) April 8, 2017

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana , who will soon be seen in, made a hilarious confession that he as a 19-year-old Abhimanyu Roy, his character in, looks 'far better than' what he looked like when he was of the same age. The actor shared a picture of himself as Abhimanyu and wrote: "This 19-year-old Abhimanyu Roy looks far better than the 19-year-old original me in 2003." Interestingly, it was when Ayushmann appeared in(2004), he was 19-years-old. He also won the season and became the second contestant to win after Ranvijay won. Ayushmann plays the role of a Bengali author in Meri Pyaari Bindu , also starring Parineeti Chopra.After winning the second season of Roadies, Ayushmann, who hails from Chandigarh, started his career as an anchor of Roadies in 2012. He made his Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar'swith Yami Gautam., which was actor John Abraham's debut production venture, performed well at box office and also received rave reviews from critics. Apart from acting, Ayushmann also ventured in the music industry with songs likeandHere's Ayushmann Khurrana's Roadies audition when he was 19: Ayushmann's upcoming movie, Meri Pyaari Bindu is a love story described by a Bengali author that how he fell in love with Bindu in his younger age.is set to hit the theatres on May 12. The actor will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi with Kirti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao. He will once again share the screen space with hisactress Bhumi Padnekar inby RS Prasanna and co-produced by Aanand L Rai.