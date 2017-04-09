Meri Pyaari Bindu: 19-Year-Old Abhimanyu Roy 'Looks Better' Than Younger Ayushmann Khurrana

This 19 yr old Abhimanyu Roy looks far better than the 19 yr old original me in 2003. Shot at St Xaviers college Kolkata. #MeriPyaariBindupic.twitter.com/gH8XgTTXPx? Abhimanyu Roy (@ayushmannk) April 8, 2017
After winning the second season of Roadies, Ayushmann, who hails from Chandigarh, started his career as an anchor of Roadies in 2012. He made his Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor with Yami Gautam. Vicky Donor, which was actor John Abraham's debut production venture, performed well at box office and also received rave reviews from critics. Apart from acting, Ayushmann also ventured in the music industry with songs like Pani Da Rang, O Heeriye, Mitti Di Khushboo and Ek Vaari.
Here's Ayushmann Khurrana's Roadies audition when he was 19:
Ayushmann's upcoming movie, Meri Pyaari Bindu is a love story described by a Bengali author that how he fell in love with Bindu in his younger age. Meri Pyaari Bindu is set to hit the theatres on May 12. The actor will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi with Kirti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao. He will once again share the screen space with his Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Padnekar in Subha Mangal Saavdhan by RS Prasanna and co-produced by Aanand L Rai.