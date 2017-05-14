Meri Pyaari Bindu Box Office Collection Day 2: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Makes Rs. 2.25 Crores

#MeriPyaariBindu Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.25 cr. Total: 4 cr [750 screens]. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2017
Parineeti Chopra made her debut as a singer in the film with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. In a recent interview to news agency IANS, the Ishaqzaade actress said the Meri Pyaari Bindu is a 'special' film for her. "Any person who knows me knows that singing is the most important thing in my life. Music is really my soul. That's why Meri Pyaari Bindu is a special film for me as I wanted my first song to be done well," IANS quoted Parineeti as saying.
"It was really one of the sweetest films that I read. The moment I read the script I felt this was the character that I wanted to play. The film is full of nostalgia. It has a lot of old songs which are associated with various chapters in our lives. That's something that I relate to even in my real life because I have songs for every event and person in my life. I connected a lot to the film, so I thought I should be a part of it," Parineeti added.
Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.