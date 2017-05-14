Advertisement
Meri Pyaari Bindu Box Office Collection Day 2: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Makes Rs. 2.25 Crores

Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's film Meri Pyaari Bindu released on May 12 along with Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3

  | May 14, 2017 13:38 IST (New Delhi)
  • The film earned Rs 1.75 crore on Friday
  • Meri Pyaari Bindu has been directed by Akshay Roy
  • Meri Pyaari Bindu is Parineeti and Ayushmann's first film together
Actress Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's film Meri Pyaari Bindu, which released on May 12 along with Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3, collected Rs. 2.25 crore at the box office on day two, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On day one, the film managed to earn Rs. 1.75 crore, receiving a below average response from the audience. Meri Pyaari Bindu is Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's first film together. In the film, Parineeti features as Bindu, an aspiring singer and Ayushmann portrays the role of a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy. Meri Pyaari Bindu marks Akshay Roy's debut as a director. Box Office India predicts that the film will 'not' be able to perform well.
 

Parineeti Chopra made her debut as a singer in the film with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. In a recent interview to news agency IANS, the Ishaqzaade actress said the Meri Pyaari Bindu is a 'special' film for her. "Any person who knows me knows that singing is the most important thing in my life. Music is really my soul. That's why Meri Pyaari Bindu is a special film for me as I wanted my first song to be done well," IANS quoted Parineeti as saying.

"It was really one of the sweetest films that I read. The moment I read the script I felt this was the character that I wanted to play. The film is full of nostalgia. It has a lot of old songs which are associated with various chapters in our lives. That's something that I relate to even in my real life because I have songs for every event and person in my life. I connected a lot to the film, so I thought I should be a part of it," Parineeti added.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.
 

 

