Meri Pyaari Bindu Box Office Collection Day 3: Parineeti Chopra And Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Earns Rs 6.50 Crores

#MeriPyaariBindu Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.50 cr. Total: 6.50 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017
Parineeti Chopra marks her debut as a singer in the film with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. Speaking about the film, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress told news agency IANS that Meri Pyaari Bindu is a 'special' film for her.
"It was really one of the sweetest films that I read. The moment I read the script I felt this was the character that I wanted to play. The film is full of nostalgia. It has a lot of old songs which are associated with various chapters in our lives. That's something that I relate to even in my real life because I have songs for every event and person in my life. I connected a lot to the film, so I thought I should be a part of it," IANS quoted Parineeti as saying.
Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 has failed to receive a good response from the audience. Over the weekend, the film has managed to collect Rs. 6.75 crore.
