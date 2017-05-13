Meri Pyaari Bindu Box Office Collection Day 1: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Gets A Slow Start

#MeriPyaariBindu Fri 1.75 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2017
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes, "Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's film invokes the past of Hindi cinema and its music to string together a genuinely modern urban love story. Meri Pyaari Bindu is as much about falling in love as about learning to deal with heartbreak. It is about growing up and out of childhood crushes." He gave the film three stars out of five.
Of the film, Parineeti told news agency IANS, "It was really one of the sweetest films that I read. The moment I read the script I felt this was the character that I wanted to play. The film is full of nostalgia. It has a lot of old songs which are associated with various chapters in our lives. That's something that I relate to even in my real life because I have songs for every event and person in my life. I connected a lot to the film, so I thought I should be a part of it."
Parineeti also debuted as a singer with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin in the film.
Meri Pyaari Bindu opened with Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3.