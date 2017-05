Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra On Why She Took A Break And Her 'Return' to Films

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on May 7, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

After her three back-to-back films failed to fetch profitable results, actress Parineeti Chopra took a sabbatical of sorts. Parineeti, 28, is all set to return to the big screen after a gap of two years with Meri Pyaari Bindu . Parineeti told news agency PTI that she was never really away from Bollywood and that sometimes 'a break is essential for growth.' She said: "It was not that I had gone anywhere. It is just that I wanted to build a house and I wanted to work on my fitness. I had six back-to-back releases so I needed some time off and that is what I did. I genuinely had so many other things to do that there was no time to shoot a film."Parineeti's 2014 filmsandfailed to translate into good box numbers. After that Parineeti took time off and returned with a bang insong, titled. "I really feel an artiste should take a break to grow. It helps you to be a little reflective. It makes you understand yourself better," Parineeti told PTI.Parineeti'swith Ayushmann Khurrana is releasing on May 12. She is also filming Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. "I believe it is all because of the time I took off from films. I am much more comfortable as an actor now. I understand the technicalities better. You have to keep learning every day as films are evolving every day. But definitely I am more at ease and know myself a little better as a performer," said Parineeti.Of critical and commercial success, Parineeti said: "Success and failure do bother me. We don't make films for ourselves, we make it for the audience. We do want our films to work and want people to get entertained by us. It is very important for me as an artiste."Talking about herdirector Akshay Roy, Parineeti told PTI: "Working with Akshay was wonderful. I met him after signing the film. He is very confident. I thought he had the heart and the personality to make this film in a right way."is Akshay Roy's debut film as director and is produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Parineeti in her debut film(With PTI inputs)