Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra On Why She Took A Break And Her 'Return' to Films

Parineeti's 2014 films Hassee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil failed to translate into good box numbers. After that Parineeti took time off and returned with a bang in Dishoom song, titled Jaaneman Aah. "I really feel an artiste should take a break to grow. It helps you to be a little reflective. It makes you understand yourself better," Parineeti told PTI.
Parineeti's Meri Pyaari Bindu with Ayushmann Khurrana is releasing on May 12. She is also filming Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. "I believe it is all because of the time I took off from films. I am much more comfortable as an actor now. I understand the technicalities better. You have to keep learning every day as films are evolving every day. But definitely I am more at ease and know myself a little better as a performer," said Parineeti.
Of critical and commercial success, Parineeti said: "Success and failure do bother me. We don't make films for ourselves, we make it for the audience. We do want our films to work and want people to get entertained by us. It is very important for me as an artiste."
Talking about her Meri Pyaari Bindu director Akshay Roy, Parineeti told PTI: "Working with Akshay was wonderful. I met him after signing the film. He is very confident. I thought he had the heart and the personality to make this film in a right way."
Meri Pyaari Bindu is Akshay Roy's debut film as director and is produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Parineeti in her debut film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.
