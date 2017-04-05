Advertisement
Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra Says Bindu Is A 'Special' Role

In a post on Twitter, Parineeti Chopra said that role of Bindu is 'special' for her. "Chapter 3 sums up bindu for me!! She is this mad girl who just wants wants to be a rockstar nothing else!!!!," wrote the 29-year-old actress

  | April 05, 2017 20:50 IST (New Delhi)
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti was last seen in Kill Dil (Image courtesy: Parineeti)

Highlights

  • "Watching these chapters makes me emotional," wrote Parineeti
  • On Wednesday, the third chapter of Meri Pyaari Bindu was unveiled
  • Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, is slated to release on May 12
Actress Parineeti Chopra is prepping for the release of her film Meri Pyaari Bindu co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. On Wednesday, the makers of the film unveiled the third chapter of Meri Pyaari Bindu, titled Kalkatte Ki Madonna. In a post on Twitter, the elated actress wrote that role of Bindu is 'special' for her. "Chapter 3 sums up bindu for me!! She is this mad girl who just wants wants to be a rockstar nothing else!!!! Such a special role for me," tweeted the 29-year-old actress. She added: "Watching these chapters makes me emotional. Thanks Maneesh Sharma, Akshay Roy and Yash Raj Films for making this happen! 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'(sic)."
 
 

Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen portraying the role of a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy in the film. The makers of the film released first two chapters from Abhimanyu Roy's book, in the form of trailers, titled - Samosa Aur Chutney and Gabar Aur Sambha. Two more chapters from the film will be released this week.

The first song from Meri Pyaari Bindu, titled Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin marks Parineeti's debut as a playback singer.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in 2014 movie Kill Dil, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar. She is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. She is also committed to working with filmmaker Homi Adajania in his next venture, titled Takadum
 

 

