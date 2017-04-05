Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra Says Bindu Is A 'Special' Role

Chapter 3 sums up bindu for me!! She is this mad girl who just wants wants to be a rockstar nothing else!!!! Such a special role for me? BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) April 5, 2017
Watching these chapters makes me emotional. Thanks Maneesh, akshay and YRF for making this happen!!! #MeriPyaariBindu? BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) April 5, 2017
Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen portraying the role of a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy in the film. The makers of the film released first two chapters from Abhimanyu Roy's book, in the form of trailers, titled - Samosa Aur Chutney and Gabar Aur Sambha. Two more chapters from the film will be released this week.
The first song from Meri Pyaari Bindu, titled Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin marks Parineeti's debut as a playback singer.
Parineeti Chopra was last seen in 2014 movie Kill Dil, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar. She is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. She is also committed to working with filmmaker Homi Adajania in his next venture, titled Takadum