Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra Says Bindu Is A 'Special' Role

Chapter 3 sums up bindu for me!! She is this mad girl who just wants wants to be a rockstar nothing else!!!! Such a special role for me ? BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) April 5, 2017

Watching these chapters makes me emotional. Thanks Maneesh, akshay and YRF for making this happen!!! #MeriPyaariBindu ? BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) April 5, 2017

Actress Parineeti Chopra is prepping for the release of her filmco-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. On Wednesday, the makers of the film unveiled the third chapter of Meri Pyaari Bindu, titled Kalkatte Ki Madonna . In a post on Twitter, the elated actress wrote that role of Bindu is 'special' for her. "Chapter 3 sums up bindu for me!! She is this mad girl who just wants wants to be a rockstar nothing else!!!! Such a special role for me," tweeted the 29-year-old actress. She added: "Watching these chapters makes me emotional. Thanks Maneesh Sharma, Akshay Roy and Yash Raj Films for making this happen! ''(sic)."Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen portraying the role of a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy in the film. The makers of the film released first two chapters from Abhimanyu Roy's book, in the form of trailers, titled -and. Two more chapters from the film will be released this week.The first song from, titledmarks Parineeti's debut as a playback singer.Parineeti Chopra was last seen in 2014 movie, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar. She is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again . The film also features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. She is also committed to working with filmmaker Homi Adajania in his next venture, titled