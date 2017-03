Meri Pyaari Bindu Teaser: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Looks Promising

The teaser ofis out and it is safe to say Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's film looks intriguing. Though the subject of the film - an unfinished love story - is oft adapted on the screen but the teaser promises a fresh take. Ayushmann stars as an author named Abhimanyu Roy who is writing about the love of his life Bindu, played by Parneeti Chopra. In the teaser, Abhimanyu introduces the viewers to Bindu, who is fun loving quirky, love life and herself. She taught him how to fall in love but not how to forget her and on that note Abhimanyu leaves his audience. Hooked to Abhimanyu's story? He's promised the first chapter of their story on April 3.Parineeti Chopra, 28, also makes her debut as singer in Meri Pyaar Bindu . She released the songtwo days before the teaser. Bollywood loved Parineeti's voice. With, Parineeti r eturns to the big screen after a gap of two years. After her filmsandtanked at the box office, she took a sabbatical and returned in a special dance sequence along with Varun Dhawan inreleases on May 12, after which Parineeti will be seen inco-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Arshad Warsi.is produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Akshay Roy.Ayushman Khurrana, who was last seen in, will get busylined up after