Meri Pyaari Bindu Teaser: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Looks Promising

Till then watch the teaser of Meri Pyaar Bindu:
Parineeti Chopra, 28, also makes her debut as singer in Meri Pyaar Bindu. She released the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi two days before the teaser. Bollywood loved Parineeti's voice. With Meri Pyaar Bindu, Parineeti returns to the big screen after a gap of two years. After her films Kill/Dil and Daawat-E-Ishq tanked at the box office, she took a sabbatical and returned in a special dance sequence along with Varun Dhawan in Dishoom.
Meri Pyaari Bindu releases on May 12, after which Parineeti will be seen in Golmaal 4 co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Arshad Warsi. Meri Pyaari Bindu is produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Akshay Roy.
Ayushman Khurrana, who was last seen in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will get busy Bareilly Ki Barfi lined up after Meri Pyaari Bindu.