Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Meri Pyaari Bindu Teaser: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Looks Promising

In Meri Pyaari Bindu teaser, Abhimanyu (Ayushmann Khurrana) introduces the viewers to Bindu (Parineeti Chopra)

  | March 31, 2017 14:17 IST (New Delhi)
Meri Pyaar Bindu

Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana in Meri Pyaari Bindu

Highlights

  • Ayushmann plays an author in the film who's writing his love story
  • This is Parineeti's first film after 2014's Kill/Dil and Daawat-E-Ishq
  • Meri Pyaari Bindu will hit the screens on May 12
The teaser of Meri Pyaari Bindu is out and it is safe to say Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's film looks intriguing. Though the subject of the film - an unfinished love story - is oft adapted on the screen but the teaser promises a fresh take. Ayushmann stars as an author named Abhimanyu Roy who is writing about the love of his life Bindu, played by Parneeti Chopra. In the teaser, Abhimanyu introduces the viewers to Bindu, who is fun loving quirky, love life and herself. She taught him how to fall in love but not how to forget her and on that note Abhimanyu leaves his audience. Hooked to Abhimanyu's story? He's promised the first chapter of their story on April 3.

Till then watch the teaser of Meri Pyaar Bindu:
 


Parineeti Chopra, 28, also makes her debut as singer in Meri Pyaar Bindu. She released the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi two days before the teaser. Bollywood loved Parineeti's voice. With Meri Pyaar Bindu, Parineeti returns to the big screen after a gap of two years. After her films Kill/Dil and Daawat-E-Ishq tanked at the box office, she took a sabbatical and returned in a special dance sequence along with Varun Dhawan in Dishoom.

Meri Pyaari Bindu releases on May 12, after which Parineeti will be seen in Golmaal 4 co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Arshad Warsi. Meri Pyaari Bindu is produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Akshay Roy.

Ayushman Khurrana, who was last seen in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will get busy Bareilly Ki Barfi lined up after Meri Pyaari Bindu.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement