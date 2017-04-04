Meri Pyaari Bindu Trailer #2: Parineeti Chopra And Ayushmann Khurrana As Gabbar And Sambha

Ayushmann stars as a Bengali author named Abhimanyu, who often dives into his most-treasured section of memories to relive the happier times spent with Bindu, each of which form the chapters of a book he's writing. The second chapter, which has been incorporated in the second trailer, is a detailed documentation of fun-loving Bindu and Abhi's adventures, led by Bindu of course. Abhi explains that he was the Sambha to her Gabbar and the Circuit to her Munna.
Abhi also revealed Bindu's life-mantra: "Zindagi ek pighalti hui ice cream ki tarah hai. Taste nahi kiya toh waste ho jayegi." Meanwhile, Parineeti described the trailer like this: "As crazy as it gets."
Tuesday's trailer is a chronological continuation of the first chapter from Abhi's book, titled Samosa Aur Chutney, in whic cute, younger versions of the characters were featured.
Watch the second trailer of Meri Pyaari Bindu:
Watch the first trailer of Meri Pyaari Bindu: