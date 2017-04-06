Meri Pyaari Bindu Trailer #4: It's Parineeti Chopra Vs Ayushmann Khurrana's Maa

Enters Bindu. Chapter four of Meri Pyaari Bindu is titled Bindu Vs Maa and is rightfully so. The new trailer is quick documentation of how Abhi pushed limits to be part of Bindu's adventures. It is quite apparent that Abhi's mother is not particularly fond of the padhosan, and she has her reasons. Two rings on the landline is Bindu's SOS code for Abhi, which maa is fully aware of and is already irritated with.
"Do ring matlab emergency!" screams Bindu while "Meri yeh do ring waali padosan, maa ke hit list mein kaafi upar thi," says Abhi.
Watch Meri Pyaari Bindu Trailer #4:
Parineeti Chopra, who features as one who harbours dreams to become a rockstar one day in Meri Pyaari Bindu, told news agency IANS that her role is "special." "Chapter three sums up Bindu for me! She is this mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else! Such a special role for me," IANS quoted Parineeti as saying.
Meanwhile, we have already seen Parineeti as Kolkata's Madonna and Ayushmann as Sambha to Parineeti's Gabbar in the previous trailers.
Directed by Akshay Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on May 12.