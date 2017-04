Meri Pyaari Bindu Trailer #5: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana And Their Love

The 'best' and the final chapter of Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu is here and it all about. Quite literally. In the other four chapters, we met the different shades of Parineeti and Ayushmann's character and today we saw their bonding and love. Bindu (Parineeti Chopra) and Abhimanyu (Ayushmann) decide to record the most cherishable moments of their life through Bollywood retro hits. We see their, bike rides and how Bindu and Abhimanyu try to enact. In the end, they leave us thinking what happens between Bindu and Abhimanyu and what separates them. Parineeti tweeted, "Saved the best for last!! Our final chapter - the essence of our film."Nonetheless,Trailer #5, is fun unlimited. Check it out: Parineeti plays an aspiring singer , who dreams of becoming a rockstar while Ayushmann will be seen as Bengali writer. Of her role, the actress earlier told news agency IANS that it is 'special' for her. "Bindu is a mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else. Such a special role for me."Parineeti debuts as singer with. The song titledwas released last week. The film is set in Bengal and is directed by debutant Akshay Roy.also stars Aparajita Auddy, Sanjay Mishra, Monica Dogra, Shakti Sinha, Sara Khan, Abish Matthew and Malvika Sitlani.Made under Yash Raj Banners,is scheduled to release on May 12.