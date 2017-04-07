Meri Pyaari Bindu Trailer #5: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana And Their Love

Nonetheless, Meri Pyaari Bindu Trailer #5, is fun unlimited. Check it out:
Parineeti plays an aspiring singer, who dreams of becoming a rockstar while Ayushmann will be seen as Bengali writer. Of her role, the actress earlier told news agency IANS that it is 'special' for her. "Bindu is a mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else. Such a special role for me."
Parineeti debuts as singer with Meri Pyaari Bindu. The song titled Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin was released last week. The film is set in Bengal and is directed by debutant Akshay Roy. Meri Pyaari Bindu also stars Aparajita Auddy, Sanjay Mishra, Monica Dogra, Shakti Sinha, Sara Khan, Abish Matthew and Malvika Sitlani.
Made under Yash Raj Banners, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on May 12.