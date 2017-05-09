Mira Rajput Reportedly Fined For Breaking Traffic Rule. Here's What Happened

Mira Rajput was on her way out to the car from Kitchen Garden, the Mumbai restaurant she was lunching at, when she was reportedly fined an amount around Rs 2000. Mira, who welcomed daughter Misha last year, was spotted without husband Shahid Kapoor or her baby daughter.
Meanwhile, we spotted Mira Rajput entering her car on Saturday in Bandra but we're not sure if that's when the reported parking infraction took place. Dressed in a pink wrap-around ensemble, Mira looked chic and summer ready.
Last year, Shahid Kapoor had taken a break from work to be by Mira's side during her pregnancy and is often spotted with Misha and Mira around town. The actor, last seen in Udta Punjab, has returned to the sets and is currently busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in 2015 and appeared on television together for the first time on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan in January.