Miss Universe: What Sushmita Sen Wore On The Red Carpet

Sushmita Sen at Miss Universe: During the red carpet photoshoot, a silver hat appeared to be Sushmita Sen's favourite prop

  | January 31, 2017 14:25 IST (New Delhi)
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen photographed at the Miss Universe red carpet (courtesy: sushmitasenuniverse)

Sushmita Sen returned to the Miss Universe pageant this month, 23 years after she won the title in 1994. Sushmita, 41, was in Manila judging Miss Universe and, ahead of the final round on Monday, was photographed on the red carpet looking fabulous in a in a black ensemble. On the judges panel, Sushmita was accompanied by two other former Miss Universe winners, Dayanara Torres (1993) and Leila Lopes (2011), fashion magazine editor Mickey Boardman, television star Cynthia Bailey and social entrepreneur Francine LeFrak. Iris Mittenaere of France was crowned Miss Universe this year. Sushmita Sen set the red carpet on fire:
 


During the red carpet photoshoot, a silver hat appeared to be Sushmita's favourite prop. She posed with former Miss Universe winners - Dayanara and Leila - along with actress Cynthia Bailey:
 


Pictures from inside Manila's SMX Convention Center, where the beauty competition was held, have also been shared on social media:
 

Sushmita Sen arrived in the Philippines last week ahead of the beauty pageant finale and has Instagrammed memories and videos from the Philippine capital. Sushmita walked the ramp during a rehearsal and captioned her Instagram video: "And I walked this stage one last time with you in my heart! I celebrate you. I always will! Thank you India."

This is what Sushmita posted:
 


Sushmita received a warm welcome when she arrived in Manila:
 


She also Instagrammed a picture of herself on Republic Day:
 


Ahead of her trip to Philippines, Sushmita Sen shared a note on Instagram. "Getting ready with a dancing heart! I am so excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the Philippines after 23 years. It's where it all began," she wrote with a selfie.
 


In 1994, Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title after pushing Aishwarya Rai to second place in the Miss India pageant. Sushmita made her debut in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's 1996 film Dastak. Sushmita has also played significant roles in films like Biwi No 1, Bewafaa and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? , Zindaggi Rocks, Do Knot Disturb and No Problem.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in 2015's Bengali film Nirbaak. The actress has two daughters - Renee, 16, and Alisah, 7.
 

