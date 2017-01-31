Miss Universe: What Sushmita Sen Wore On The Red Carpet

During the red carpet photoshoot, a silver hat appeared to be Sushmita's favourite prop. She posed with former Miss Universe winners - Dayanara and Leila - along with actress Cynthia Bailey:
Judges Model/Actress @CynthiaBailey10, Miss Universe 1993 @DayanaraPR, Miss Universe 2011 @OfficiaLeilaLopes & Miss Universe 1994 @SushmitaSen47 at the 65th Miss Universe Red Carpet Arrivals. Photo by @Sthanlee B. Mirador | @SIPAUSA #65thMissUniverse #MissUniverse #CynthiaBailey #DayanaraTorres #LeilaLopes #SushmitaSen
Pictures from inside Manila's SMX Convention Center, where the beauty competition was held, have also been shared on social media:
Sushmita Sen arrived in the Philippines last week ahead of the beauty pageant finale and has Instagrammed memories and videos from the Philippine capital. Sushmita walked the ramp during a rehearsal and captioned her Instagram video: "And I walked this stage one last time with you in my heart! I celebrate you. I always will! Thank you India."
This is what Sushmita posted:
For you #India post our #judge briefing today, got all my co judges (very sporting bunch) up on the #missuniverse2016 stage in #Manila to celebrate the #platform that will change someone's life forever!!! bringing #glory to their #country as they proudly represent it!!! my co judges walked n danced too(videos to follow)And I..walked this stage one last time with YOU in my heart!!!! I celebrate you...I always will!!! THANK YOU INDIA!!!#missuniverse1994
Sushmita received a warm welcome when she arrived in Manila:
She also Instagrammed a picture of herself on Republic Day:
Ahead of her trip to Philippines, Sushmita Sen shared a note on Instagram. "Getting ready with a dancing heart! I am so excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the Philippines after 23 years. It's where it all began," she wrote with a selfie.
Getting ready with a dancing heart!!!!! I am soooooooo excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the #Philippines after #23years it's where it all began #manila1994 #missuniverse1994 Life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian Franchise to now...returning back to #Manila this time as a #judge at the 65th Miss Universe pageant!!!to all my #filipino friends who have been graciously asking...I can now confirm...yesssssss!!!! I am coming!! Mahal Kita Philippines see u sooooooon!!!!
In 1994, Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title after pushing Aishwarya Rai to second place in the Miss India pageant. Sushmita made her debut in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's 1996 film Dastak. Sushmita has also played significant roles in films like Biwi No 1, Bewafaa and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? , Zindaggi Rocks, Do Knot Disturb and No Problem.
Sushmita Sen was last seen in 2015's Bengali film Nirbaak. The actress has two daughters - Renee, 16, and Alisah, 7.