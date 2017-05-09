Advertisement
Mohit Suri: Won't Make Aashiqui 3 For The Sake Of It

"It's a loved franchise but it should come back for the right reason, which is the script," said Mohit Suri

  | May 09, 2017 21:24 IST (New Delhi)
Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 was a big success at the box office

Filmmaker Mohit Suri is gearing up for the release of his film Half Girlfriend, starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The 36-year-old director, whose 2013 film Aashiqui 2 was a big success at the box-office, told news agency PTI that he won't make a sequel of the film without a right script. Earlier, a few reports suggested that Mohit Suri had roped in Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra for Aashiqui 3. However, dismissing the rumours, Mohit Suri told PTI: "It's a loved franchise but it should come back for the right reason, which is the script. I would've made Aashiqui 2 even if it would've been called 'RJ ki ek love story'. I wanted to make the film badly and tell the story."

"You shouldn't make a film because you want to capitalise on a title. You can get the film to the audience but you can't make them like it. I can lose everything I built with Aashiqui 2 by making a bad Aashiqui 3," PTI quoted Mohit Suri as saying.

Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Half Girlfriend marks Mohit Suri's third collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. They have previously worked together in films like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain.

Half Girlfriend is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Arjun Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of Madhav Jha, a man who hails from Bihar. Shraddha Kapoor will feature as Riya Somani, a Delhi-based student.

Half Girlfriend is scheduled to release in theatres on May 19.
 

 

