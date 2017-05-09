Mohit Suri: Won't Make Aashiqui 3 For The Sake Of It

"You shouldn't make a film because you want to capitalise on a title. You can get the film to the audience but you can't make them like it. I can lose everything I built with Aashiqui 2 by making a bad Aashiqui 3," PTI quoted Mohit Suri as saying.
Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Half Girlfriend marks Mohit Suri's third collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. They have previously worked together in films like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain.
Half Girlfriend is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Arjun Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of Madhav Jha, a man who hails from Bihar. Shraddha Kapoor will feature as Riya Somani, a Delhi-based student.
Half Girlfriend is scheduled to release in theatres on May 19.