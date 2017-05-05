MOM: What Can You Guess About Akshaye Khanna's Role From This Poster?

Here's a better look at Akshaye Khanna's character in MOM:
Akshaye Khanna in #Mom... 7 July 2017 release.
Meanwhile, believe it or not, this is Nawazuddin Siddiqui from MOM:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look from #Mom... 7 July 2017 release...
MOM casts Sridevi as the protagonist, a mother, who appears resolute to seek revenge for an unfortunate incident concerning her daughter. MOM is Sridevi's first movie after Tamil fantasy epic Puli and English Vinglish - both of which had strong women protagonists. The trailer of the film, released earlier this year, offers snippets of all the actors in a compact form. Nawazuddin, who features in a rather significant role, made up for his brief appearance in the trailer as the narrator in the teaser of MOM.
A mom's love knows no bounds!
Akhaye Khanna made a comeback as an antagonist in 2016's Dishoom after a hiatus of four years and he will next be seen in Ittefaq.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, the cast of MOM also includes actors like Abhimanyu Singh and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui in key roles. A R Rahman has composed the music for MOM, which is scheduled for July 14.