Mom First Look, Starring Sridevi. The Queen Is Back, Says Twitter

In the first look poster of the film, a shawl-wrapped Sridevi features with an intense and determined expression on her face. The poster also features 'Mom' written in several languages and reveals the release date of the film.
Here's Sridevi's first look from Mom:
When a woman is challenged... Here's presenting the first look of MOM. #MOMFirstLookpic.twitter.com/taaJBeDH1d? SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) March 14, 2017
Here's what Karan tweeted:
Her 300th film....50 year career....my favourite actor....SRIDEVI.....in and as..... pic.twitter.com/22MmyJ3qig? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 14, 2017
This is what Twitter has to say:
@SrideviBKapoor 's upcoming film MOM poster is extraordinary, it brings lot of excitement & curiosity.? Sridevi-Fan (@MurthyBlr) March 14, 2017
All the best team #MomFirstLook
The Queen of all generations is back.#MOMFirstLook? Murali SB (@iMuraliSB) March 14, 2017
She's Back !! @SrideviBKapoor#MOMFirstLookhttps://t.co/wAKzfz1lUW? Hari Kiran (@Iharik) March 14, 2017
@deepak3704@SrideviBKapoor We all knows you will rock again mam...#MOMFirstLook is very different. A blockbuster on its way.... Ameen? Tapan (@tapan_kp) March 14, 2017
The actress' new film Mom will be directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. Mom also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role along with Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Abhimanyu Singh.
In Bollywood, Sridevi's last movie was Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, with which she made a comeback after a gap of 15 years. Sridevi also won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for portraying the role of a simple housewife in the film.
Meanwhile, Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi, is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with a movie to be produced by Karan Johar.