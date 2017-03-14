Advertisement
Mom First Look, Starring Sridevi. The Queen Is Back, Says Twitter

"Sridevi's upcoming film MOM poster is extraordinary, it brings lot of excitement and curiosity" read a tweet while another one said: "MOM first look is very different. A blockbuster on its way"

  | March 14, 2017 11:17 IST (New Delhi)
Sridevi

Mom First Look: Sridevi, in and as Mom (courtesy: SrideviBKapoor)

Actress Sridevi unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, yet-another women-oriented movie MOM on Tuesday morning and Twitter is in love with it already. The 53-year-old actress, who plays the protagonist in the film, captioned the film's first look as: "When a woman is challenged...Here's presenting the first look of MOM." Meanwhile, Twitter assured that Sridevi's new film will be a "blockbuster". "Sridevi's upcoming film Mom poster is extraordinary, it brings lot of excitement and curiosity" read a tweet while another one said: "Mom first look is very different. A blockbuster on its way." Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared some trivia about his "favourite" actor: "Her 300th film. 50 year career. My favourite actor...in and as (Mom)." Sridevi was last seen playing a vindictive queen in Tamil fantasy drama Puli.

In the first look poster of the film, a shawl-wrapped Sridevi features with an intense and determined expression on her face. The poster also features 'Mom' written in several languages and reveals the release date of the film.

Here's Sridevi's first look from Mom:
 

Here's what Karan tweeted:
 

This is what Twitter has to say:
 
 
 
 

The actress' new film Mom will be directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. Mom also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role along with Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Abhimanyu Singh.

In Bollywood, Sridevi's last movie was Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, with which she made a comeback after a gap of 15 years. Sridevi also won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for portraying the role of a simple housewife in the film.

Meanwhile, Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi, is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with a movie to be produced by Karan Johar.
 

Highlights

  • Sridevi stars as the protagonist in Mom
  • Mom is scheduled to release in July this year
  • Mom will be produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor
 

