MOM Poster: Sridevi Shares Yet Another Intense Poster Of The Film

Keep an eye out for #MOMTheFilm. Trailer out on 3rd June.@ZeeStudios_@Nawazuddin_S@MomTheMovie@arrahman@raviudyawarpic.twitter.com/BmK17eY6Zf? SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) June 1, 2017
MOM, which is Sridevi's 300th film, also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui.
In an earlier interview to news agency PTI, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that Sridevi was the main reason as to why he signed the film. "When I was approached for the film I just couldn't refuse as it was an opportunity to act with Sridevi," PTI quoted Nawazuddin Siddiqui as saying.
Speaking about the film, the 42-year-old actor told PTI: "I am happy to see this new look of mine in the film. The film gave me an opportunity to do something different and look so different."
MOM has been co-produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Mukesh Talreja, Naresh Agarwal and Gautam Jain. The makers of MOM unveiled the trailer of the film on April 1.
Sridevi's last Bollywood film was English Vinglish, directed by Gauri Shinde. The film was her first movie after a gap of 15 years and earned her the Filmfare Best Actress Award. Sridevi was last seen in 2015 Tamil movie Puli.
MOM is scheduled to release in theatres on July 7.
