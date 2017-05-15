Advertisement
MOM Sridevi On Daughters: Jhanvi Seeks More Attention, Khushi Is Independent

Sridevi says Jhanvi does 'all these nakhras' while Khushi has always been a 'very independent person'

  | May 15, 2017 08:40 IST (New Delhi)
Sridevi

Sridevi says both her daughters are very attached to their parents. (Image by Manish Malhotra)

  • Sridevi says Jhanvi is 'obedient' but 'seeks attention'
  • Khushi can manage things on her own, says Sridevi
  • Jhanvi is set for her Bollywood debut. Sridevi says she'll be supportive
Actress Sridevi talked about her daughters Khushi and Jhanvi and the equation she shares with the two of them individually and together. Sridevi told DNA in an interview that her elder daughter, Jhanvi is more 'obedient' and 'seeks more attention' than her younger child, Khushi. Sridevi said: "Jhanvi, I feel is more like me - absolutely obedient. Both my children are extremely attached to us. Jhanvi seeks more attention from me while Khushi can manage things on her own. Though Jhanvi's grown up now, sometimes I still have to feed her. She won't eat properly at certain times so I have to make sure that she eats properly. Sometimes she tells me to put her to sleep so all these nakhras she does. Khushi has always been a very independent person right since childhood."

Sridevi married filmmaker Boney Kapoor in 1996 and Jhanvi was born a year later in March. Khushi was born in November 2000.

Jhanvi, 20, is all set for her Bollywood debut. Sometime back Boney Kapoor confirmed that filmmaker Karan Johar will take care of Jhanvi's first film, which is reportedly the Hindi remake of Marathi film Siarat. Of Jhanvi's choice of career, Sridevi told DNA: "She wanted to have a career in acting and we are supportive. And I will be as supportive as my mother was to me when I started my career. Obviously in her happiness is our happiness and we are happy to support her in all her endeavours."
 

Sridevi, who will be next seen in MOM said that Jhanvi and Khushi are "very involved" when it comes to her films. "Right from reading the scripts and discussing those with me. They are always very anxious to see the rushes. I can see the glow in their eyes whenever they see me on the screen," she said.

Sridevi was last seen in Tamil film Puli.

 

