MOM Sridevi On Daughters: Jhanvi Seeks More Attention, Khushi Is Independent

Sridevi married filmmaker Boney Kapoor in 1996 and Jhanvi was born a year later in March. Khushi was born in November 2000.
Jhanvi, 20, is all set for her Bollywood debut. Sometime back Boney Kapoor confirmed that filmmaker Karan Johar will take care of Jhanvi's first film, which is reportedly the Hindi remake of Marathi film Siarat. Of Jhanvi's choice of career, Sridevi told DNA: "She wanted to have a career in acting and we are supportive. And I will be as supportive as my mother was to me when I started my career. Obviously in her happiness is our happiness and we are happy to support her in all her endeavours."
Sridevi, who will be next seen in MOM said that Jhanvi and Khushi are "very involved" when it comes to her films. "Right from reading the scripts and discussing those with me. They are always very anxious to see the rushes. I can see the glow in their eyes whenever they see me on the screen," she said.
Sridevi was last seen in Tamil film Puli.