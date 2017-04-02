Mom Teaser: Sridevi Is Example Of What Happens When 'A Woman's Challenged'

In Mom, the protagonist (Sridevi) appears to seek revenge for an unfortunate incident concerning her daughter. Sridevi's character appears resolute, strong-willed and determined to have her revenge. The teaser also features Akshaye Khanna and Sunil Manchanda but Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who also stars in the movie, makes an appearance in which he can only be identified with difficulty. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also his presence felt with his impactful narration in the motion poster of the film, released in March.
Watch the teaser of Mom here:
With Mom, Sridevi stars in yet-another women-centric film after Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, with which she made a comeback after 15 years. Produced by her husband Boney Kapoor, the cast of the film also includes Abhimanyu Singh and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui in significant roles.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom's music has been composed by music maestro A R Rahman. Mom is scheduled for July 14.