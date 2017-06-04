More Pics From Kajol, Ajay Devgn And Daughter Nysa Maldives Holiday

Here are more pics from Kajol and Ajay's Maldives holiday.
This picture of Kajol with Yug is so adorable.
It seems for Ajay, cycling is the best way to get relaxed.
Pool time for Ajay's 'Vitamin C - Children.'
In case you missed the old pics, here they are. (You can thank us later)
Kajol and Ajay Devgn are married for over 18 years now. They are co-stars of films such as Ishq, Raju Chacha, Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Dil Kya Kare. In 2008, Ajay directed U Me Aur Hum, which starred him and Kajol in the lead roles.
This year, Ajay will be seen in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, the fourth film in Golmaal series. Meanwhile, Kajol is making a comeback in Tamil films almost after two decades with Dhanush's VIP 2. The film is scheduled to release on July 28.