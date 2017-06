More Pics From Kajol, Ajay Devgn And Daughter Nysa Maldives Holiday

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

Actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn have taken time off from their busy schedule for a family holiday in Maldvies. Both Kajol and Ajay are constantly updating Instagram with pictures from their holiday, featuring their daughter Nysa, 13, and son Yug, 6 . The Devgn family has chosen the best time for a vacation as Ajay and Kajol have wrapped their work commitment a few days ago. Ajay has got time off from hisas his director Rohit Shetty is in Spain and Kajol recently wrapped the shooting of her Tamil film). Ajay's sisters, their children have also accompanied the family for the vacation.Here are more pics from Kajol and Ajay's Maldives holiday.This picture of Kajol with Yug is so adorable.It seems for Ajay, cycling is the best way to get relaxed.Pool time for Ajay's 'Vitamin C - Children.'In case you missed the old pics, here they are. (You can thank us later)Kajol and Ajay Devgn are married for over 18 years now. They are co-stars of films such as, Raju Chacha, Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha and. In 2008, Ajay directed, which starred him and Kajol in the lead roles.This year, Ajay will be seen in Milan Luthria'sand Rohit Shetty's, the fourth film inseries. Meanwhile, Kajol is making a comeback in Tamil films almost after two decades with Dhanush's. The film is scheduled to release on July 28.