Mother's Day 2017: Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Wishes For Their Mothers

Mother's Day is being celebrated across the world today. It is that time of the year when mothers are supposed to be pampered and acknowledged for their contribution and countless sacrifices. On the occasion of Mother's Day, several Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza expressed love and gratitude towards their mothers on social media. Actress Deepika Padukone shared a throwback with her mom, in which she is seen smiling and wrapped in her mother's arms. She captioned the nostalgic picture image as: "Love You Ma...#MothersDayEveryday (sic)." See the picture below:Filmmaker Karan Johar, who became father of twins through surrogacy in March, received a wonderful wish on Twitter from his close friend and colleague Farah Khan on this special occasion. "Happy #MothersDay to @karanjohar . u r in the unique position to celebrate both mothers n father day!! Bless," wrote Farah Khan. See their cute Twitter conversation below.Check out a few posts shared by the Bollywood celebrities on social media.Shraddha Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her film, shared an adorable picture with her 'best friend' and mother. "My mommy. My best friend. The wind beneath my wings. My everything. I love you more than words can express. Thank you for being you. Happy Mother's Day!!!," wrote the 30-year-old actress.actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared a beautiful picture of his late mother . The 31-year-old actor, who lost his mother in 2002 when he was just a teenager, captioned the image as: "Why do I feel that I would suddenly wake up from this dream and would hear you calling my name #Maa." Sushant Singh Rajput often talks about the special bond he shared with his mother and how her death left a huge void in his life. Theactor shared another nostalgic picture in which he can be seen holding his mother's finger. "Right from when you embraced me for the first time, till I embraced you for the last time, those were the best moments of my life. You still live as everything that's good in me. I miss you a lot. #mothersday."Anil Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his mother Nirmal Kapoor in which she can be seen holding a wine bottle. He wrote: "Mothers are and always will be the real heroes. Hope you're celebrating this #MothersDay with yours."Other celebrities like Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Genelia D'Souza, Nimrat Kaur, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani and Esha Gupta also expressed love for their mother's on social media.Happy Mother's Day to all the super moms in the world!