Mother's Day 2017: Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Wishes For Their Mothers

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who became father of twins through surrogacy in March, received a wonderful wish on Twitter from his close friend and colleague Farah Khan on this special occasion. "Happy #MothersDay to @karanjohar . u r in the unique position to celebrate both mothers n father day!! Bless," wrote Farah Khan. See their cute Twitter conversation below.
Happy #MothersDay to @karanjohar .. u r in the unique position to celebrate both mothers n father day!! bless? Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 14, 2017
How lovely Faru!!!! Thank you my darling!! Love you!!! https://t.co/30Xy3bG0z6? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 14, 2017
I have the privilege of being a mother in my lifetime...#happymothersday? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 14, 2017
Check out a few posts shared by the Bollywood celebrities on social media.
Shraddha Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her film Half Girlfriend, shared an adorable picture with her 'best friend' and mother. "My mommy. My best friend. The wind beneath my wings. My everything. I love you more than words can express. Thank you for being you. Happy Mother's Day!!!," wrote the 30-year-old actress.
M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared a beautiful picture of his late mother. The 31-year-old actor, who lost his mother in 2002 when he was just a teenager, captioned the image as: "Why do I feel that I would suddenly wake up from this dream and would hear you calling my name #Maa." Sushant Singh Rajput often talks about the special bond he shared with his mother and how her death left a huge void in his life. The Shuddh Desi Romance actor shared another nostalgic picture in which he can be seen holding his mother's finger. "Right from when you embraced me for the first time, till I embraced you for the last time, those were the best moments of my life. You still live as everything that's good in me. I miss you a lot. #mothersday."
Anil Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his mother Nirmal Kapoor in which she can be seen holding a wine bottle. He wrote: "Mothers are and always will be the real heroes. Hope you're celebrating this #MothersDay with yours."
Every day we live to experience the wonders of this world, is a debt we owe to our mothers... They make their lives all about giving you a great one & that to me, is the noblest act of selflessness... Thank you Ma for well...everything! And thank you @kapoor.sunita for making our family happy, loved and fulfilled... Mothers are and always will be the real heroes. Hope you're celebrating this #MothersDay with yours.
Other celebrities like Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Genelia D'Souza, Nimrat Kaur, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani and Esha Gupta also expressed love for their mother's on social media.
To the woman I love the most in the world,to the one I crave to be exactly like but I know il never even be a patch on but most importantly to the one who made me and believed I am unique in her eyes and that's my biggest compliment for life.. Happy Mothers Day Ma.. the older I get,, I realise I never ever really needed a best friend because I have always had you n your the best friend I could ever ask for
So much of a mothers time is dedicated to her children, that she could have, consciously or unconsciously, put aside some dream or goal she had for herself. Today, ask her if there is any such unfulfilled dream and if so, support her to achieve it. Like she has you through your life. Happy Mothers Day.
I am what I am cus of you. My own Iron Lady, thank you for being my anchor and backbone. I stand tall and proud today cus I've always had you by myside. You taught me class and grace and how to live as free as a bird who always lands on her feet and dances like no ones watching. My happiness my world my everything. Love you to the moon n back #happymothersday mommy gupta
Happy Mother's Day to all the super moms in the world!