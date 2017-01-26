Mubarakan: Anil Kapoor Reveals First Look. 'It's Exciting'

Anil Kapoor, who features as a Sikh character, sports a leather jacket along with a colour coordinated attire in his Mubarakan first look. Anil Kapoor's wide grin is however, infectious. Meet Kartar Singh from Mubarakan:
Everytime I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting!! I present to you "Kartar Singh" of #Mubarakan !!! pic.twitter.com/k0imaQREqR? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 26, 2017
The wedding drama casts Arjun in double roles - he plays both Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh in the film.
Anil Kapoor also announced the release date of the movie much before the first looks were revealed. "Wedding of the year! Save the date Mubarakan," Mr Kapoor in September, 2016. The real-life uncle and nephew will also feature as chacha and bhatija in the film.
Anil Kapoor starred in Dil Dhadakne Do and Welcome Back in 2015. The same year, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Dil Dhadakne Do. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ki And Ka and also has Madhav Jha's Half Girlfriend in the pipeline. He co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor in Half Girlfriend, which is based on Chetan Bhagat's book of the same name.
Mubarakan will hit screens on July 28.