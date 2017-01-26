Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Mubarakan: Anil Kapoor Reveals First Look. 'It's Exciting'

Mubarakan first look: Anil Kapoor stars as Kartar Singh in the film

  | January 26, 2017 14:42 IST (New Delhi)
Mubarakan

Mubarakan first look: Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

Anil Kapoor revealed his first look from upcoming film Mubarakan on Thursday morning, a month after his nephew Arjun Kapoor shared his. Anil Kapoor and Arjun will co-star for the first time in the Aneez Bazmee-directed film. "Every time I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting! I present to you Kartar Singh," the 60-year-old-actor tweeted on Thursday. Mr Kapoor received a shout out from Arjun on Instagram. "What a playa !! Jhakaas with a new tadka !! Kartar Singh in da house !! (sic)," wrote Arjun, who also shared the picture. Arjun is cast along with actresses Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in the film, which went on floors in November.

Anil Kapoor, who features as a Sikh character, sports a leather jacket along with a colour coordinated attire in his Mubarakan first look. Anil Kapoor's wide grin is however, infectious. Meet Kartar Singh from Mubarakan:
 

The wedding drama casts Arjun in double roles - he plays both Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh in the film.
 
 

From Charan & Karan, aap sabko new year #Mubarakan !!!

A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on


Anil Kapoor also announced the release date of the movie much before the first looks were revealed. "Wedding of the year! Save the date Mubarakan," Mr Kapoor in September, 2016. The real-life uncle and nephew will also feature as chacha and bhatija in the film.

Anil Kapoor starred in Dil Dhadakne Do and Welcome Back in 2015. The same year, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Dil Dhadakne Do. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ki And Ka and also has Madhav Jha's Half Girlfriend in the pipeline. He co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor in Half Girlfriend, which is based on Chetan Bhagat's book of the same name.

Mubarakan will hit screens on July 28.
 

Highlights

  • Arjun and Anil Kapoor wll co-star for the first time in Mubarakan
  • Mubarakan will hit screens on July 28
  • Mubarakan also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement