Mubarakan: Anil Kapoor Reveals First Look. 'It's Exciting'

Everytime I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting!! I present to you "Kartar Singh" of #Mubarakan !!! pic.twitter.com/k0imaQREqR ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 26, 2017

From Charan & Karan, aap sabko new year #Mubarakan !!! A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Anil Kapoor revealed his first look from upcoming film Mubarakan on Thursday morning, a month after his nephew Arjun Kapoor shared his. Anil Kapoor and Arjun will co-star for the first time in the Aneez Bazmee-directed film. "Every time I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting! I present to you Kartar Singh," the 60-year-old-actor tweeted on Thursday. Mr Kapoor received a shout out from Arjun on Instagram. "What a playa !!with a new!! Kartar Singh in da house !! (sic)," wrote Arjun, who also shared the picture. Arjun is cast along with actresses Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in the film, which went on floors in November.Anil Kapoor, who features as a Sikh character, sports a leather jacket along with a colour coordinated attire in hisfirst look. Anil Kapoor's wide grin is however, infectious. Meet Kartar Singh fromThe wedding drama casts Arjun in double roles - he plays both Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh in the film Anil Kapoor also announced the release date of the movie much before the first looks were revealed. "Wedding of the year! Save the date," Mr Kapoor in September, 2016. The real-life uncle and nephew will also feature asandin the film.Anil Kapoor starred inandin 2015. The same year, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen inand also has Madhav Jha'sin the pipeline. He co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor in, which is based on Chetan Bhagat's book of the same name.will hit screens on July 28.