Naam Shabana: Akshay Kumar Shares New Poster Of Taapsee Pannu's Film. Seen Yet?

Naam Shabana is an action-thriller featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Jolly LLB 2 actor Akhsay Kumar shared the new poster of the film on social media

  | February 05, 2017 16:34 IST (New Delhi)
Naam Shabana

Naam Shabana's first poster was unveiled in January (Courtesy: taapsee)

A new poster of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Naam Shabana was released by Akshay Kumar on social media on Sunday. The action-thriller is directed by Shivam Nair and unites actors from Akshay's 2014 film Baby. Taapsee's castmates in Naam Shabana are Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Madhurima Tuli. Manoj Bajpayee, Elli Avram and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the new entrants. The film is a spin-off to Taapsee's character from Baby. The film has been written by Neeraj Pandey and features Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. Sharing the new poster on Twitter, the Jolly LLB 2 star wrote: "Shabana reminds me of a quote, "The only time a woman is helpless is when her nail polish is drying!""

Check out the new poster of Naam Shabana:
 

Taapsee, 29, has undergone training in mixed martial arts for the role of Shabana Kaif in the film. The first poster Naam Shabana was released last week. The film has been shot in Mumbai and Malaysia and releases on March 31.

Earlier in November, Akshay shared the first look and wrote, "Get ready to see the awesomeness of Taapsee in Naam Shabana. This film belongs to you Baby!!"

Here's the first poster of the film:
 
 

Humne rumaal rakh diya hai! #31stMarch2017 #NaamShabana

A photo posted by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on



Apart from Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Pink, will be seen in Runningshaadi.com and The Ghazi Attack. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is prepping for the release of Jolly LLB 2 opposite Huma Qureshi. The courtroom drama releases on February 10 and is a sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 film Jolly LLB.

Naam Shabana is also produced by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Filmworks. French stuntman Cyril Raffaelli has joined the production as a stunt director.
 

