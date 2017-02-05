Naam Shabana: Akshay Kumar Shares New Poster Of Taapsee Pannu's Film. Seen Yet?

Check out the new poster of Naam Shabana:
Shabana reminds me of a quote,"The only time a woman is helpless is when her nail polish is drying!"Sharing the #NaamShabanaPoster,more soon pic.twitter.com/KUsyv5Oi7t? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 5, 2017
Taapsee, 29, has undergone training in mixed martial arts for the role of Shabana Kaif in the film. The first poster Naam Shabana was released last week. The film has been shot in Mumbai and Malaysia and releases on March 31.
Earlier in November, Akshay shared the first look and wrote, "Get ready to see the awesomeness of Taapsee in Naam Shabana. This film belongs to you Baby!!"
Here's the first poster of the film:
Apart from Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Pink, will be seen in Runningshaadi.com and The Ghazi Attack. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is prepping for the release of Jolly LLB 2 opposite Huma Qureshi. The courtroom drama releases on February 10 and is a sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 film Jolly LLB.
Naam Shabana is also produced by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Filmworks. French stuntman Cyril Raffaelli has joined the production as a stunt director.