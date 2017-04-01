Naam Shabana Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu's Film Makes Rs 4 Crore On Opening Day

Naam Shabana, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher, opened to favourable reviews on March 31. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo. The event of the film are based before Baby and it is the story of secret agent Shabana, who proves her mettle on field to join Akshay's team in Baby.
Watch the trailer of Naam Shabana:
Saibal Chatterjee reviewed Naam Shabana for NDTV and wrote: "Taapsee's phlegmatic action heroine act, which is helped along by a value-enhancing cameo by a swaggering Akshay Kumar, gives the film its occasional high points. But the billowy plot makes all the bluster - some of which comes from the spy chief (Manoj Bajpayee), an old agency hand (Anupam Kher) and Ajay Singh Rajput (Akshay's Baby character) - sound like a lot of unregulated hot air." He gave the film 3 stars out of five.
Naam Shabana is produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair.