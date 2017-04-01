Advertisement
Naam Shabana Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu's Film Makes Rs 4 Crore On Opening Day

Naam Shabana Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu's film performed well at the ticket window, made above Rs 4 crore

  | April 01, 2017 12:35 IST (New Delhi)
Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu in Naam Shabana

Highlights

  • Naam Shabana opened to favourable reviews on Friday
  • The film opened in 2100 screens
  • Taapsee's film competed with The Boss Baby and Poorna
Actress Taapsee Pannu took the center stage in espionage drama film Naam Shabana, a spin-off of 2015 sleeper hit film Baby, which featured Akshay Kumar in lead role. The Naam Shabana collected a 'fair' sum of Rs 4.75 crore, reports Box Office India. The film opened in 2100 screens, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Naam Shabana battled with Bollywood film Poorna and Hollywood film The Boss Baby and last week's Phillauri, starring Anushka Sharma. So far, according to Box Office India, Taapsee's film performed best on the ticket window on Friday. However, trade analysts believe the "low occupancy will probably mean trouble down the line" for Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana, reports Box Office India.

Naam Shabana, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher, opened to favourable reviews on March 31. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo. The event of the film are based before Baby and it is the story of secret agent Shabana, who proves her mettle on field to join Akshay's team in Baby.

Watch the trailer of Naam Shabana:
 

Saibal Chatterjee reviewed Naam Shabana for NDTV and wrote: "Taapsee's phlegmatic action heroine act, which is helped along by a value-enhancing cameo by a swaggering Akshay Kumar, gives the film its occasional high points. But the billowy plot makes all the bluster - some of which comes from the spy chief (Manoj Bajpayee), an old agency hand (Anupam Kher) and Ajay Singh Rajput (Akshay's Baby character) - sound like a lot of unregulated hot air." He gave the film 3 stars out of five.

Naam Shabana is produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair.

 

