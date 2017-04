Naam Shabana Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu's Film Makes Rs 4 Crore On Opening Day

Actress Taapsee Pannu took the center stage in espionage drama film, a spin-off of 2015 sleeper hit film, which featured Akshay Kumar in lead role. Thecollected a 'fair' sum of Rs 4.75 crore, reports Box Office India . The film opened in 2100 screens, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.battled with Bollywood filmand Hollywood filmand last week's, starring Anushka Sharma. So far, according to Box Office India , Taapsee's film performed best on the ticket window on Friday. However, trade analysts believe the "low occupancy will probably mean trouble down the line" for Taapsee Pannu's, reports Box Office India , which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher, opened to favourable reviews on March 31. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo . The event of the film are based beforeand it is the story of secret agent Shabana, who proves her mettle on field to join Akshay's team inWatch the trailer ofSaibal Chatterjee reviewed Naam Shabana for NDTV and wrote: "Taapsee's phlegmatic action heroine act, which is helped along by a value-enhancing cameo by a swaggering Akshay Kumar, gives the film its occasional high points. But the billowy plot makes all the bluster - some of which comes from the spy chief (Manoj Bajpayee), an old agency hand (Anupam Kher) and Ajay Singh Rajput (Akshay'scharacter) - sound like a lot of unregulated hot air." He gave the film 3 stars out of five.is produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair.