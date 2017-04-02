Naam Shabana Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu's Film Makes More Than 11 Crore

Read Taran Adarsh's box office scorecard of Naam Shabana:
#NaamShabana witnessed healthy 24.41% growth on Sat... Sun biz is crucial... Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr. Total: Rs 11.49 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2017
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "This isn't a one-woman show. Shabana's cocky senior Ajay Singh Rajput often takes the spotlight away from her. The character is after all played by a much bigger star. Granted that Naam Shabana takes a risk by building an action-packed tale around a woman. But the film is forced to hedge its bets by letting the Akshay Kumar cameo get bigger than cameos are usually meant to be."
Naam Shabana actually provided the backstory of Shabana Kaif, the secret agent who eventually joins Ajay Singh Rajput's (Akshay Kumar) team. Taapsee trained extensively in martial arts and combat for her action sequences in the film, which eclipse that of Akshay Kumar's.
Directed by Shivam Nair, Naam Shabana reunites the Baby cast with Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Madhurima Tuli reprising their roles while Manoj Bajpayee and Elli Avram are the new additions to the cast. South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of a menacing arms dealer in the film.