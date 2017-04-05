Naam Shabana Box Office Collection Day 5: Taapsee Pannu's Film Is Almost At 30 Crores

This is what Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday:
#NaamShabana Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 7.27 cr, Mon 2.54 cr, Tue 2.50 cr [Ram Navmi holiday]. Total: Rs 23.80 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2017
Taapsee Pannu headlines Naam Shabana as secret agent Shabana Kaif and reprises her role from 2015 movie Baby. Akshay Kumar, the star of Baby, also features in an extended cameo in Naam Shabana. In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "This isn't a one-woman show. Shabana's cocky senior Ajay Singh Rajput often takes the spotlight away from her. The character is after all played by a much bigger star. Granted that Naam Shabana takes a risk by building an action-packed tale around a woman. But the film is forced to hedge its bets by letting the Akshay Kumar cameo get bigger than cameos are usually meant to be."
Taapsee, whose action sequences appear to eclipse that of Akshay Kumar's in Naam Shabana, told news agency PTI that she was "intimidated" to work with the Bollywood khiladi. "I was getting trained by task masters Akshay had assigned for me. He was not present during the training period so I don't know how he is on ground. But he sets the expectation meter very high and it is very intimidating to do an action film where he also is a part of the film as people expect that level of action," PTI reported Taapsee as saying.
Naam Shabana also stars Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Madhurima Tuli in their original characters from Baby. Manoj Bajpayee, Elli Avram and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the new members of the Shivam Nair-directed film.