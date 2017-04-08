Advertisement
Naam Shabana Box Office Collection Day 7: Taapsee Pannu's Has Earned Rs 27.18 Crore So Far

Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana collected Rs 1.58 crore on Thursday

  April 08, 2017
Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu in Naam Shabana

Highlights

  • Naam Shabana is a spin-off Neeraj Pandey's Baby
  • Akshay Kumar has an extended cameo in Naam Shabana
  • S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning also re-released this Friday
Taapsee Pannu's latest film Naam Shabanacollected Rs 1.58 crore on Thursday, sixth day of its release. The film's current total now stands at Rs 27.18 crore. Naam Shabana is a spin-off Neeraj Pandey's 2015 film Baby, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has 'not been able to make a mark' and the box office business might grow during the weekend. First part of S S Rajamouli's 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning also re-released this Friday along with Adil Hussain's Mukti Bhawan, Akshara Haasan's Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana and Darshab Kumaar's Mirza Juuliet.

Here's Naam Shabana box office collection so far:
 
 

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Taapsee's phlegmatic action heroine act, which is helped along by a value-enhancing cameo by a swaggering Akshay Kumar, gives the film its occasional high points." He gave the film 2 out of five stars. Naam Shabana also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Anupam Kher. Taapsee plays a secret agent in the film for which, she underwent rigorous training.

The film is produced by Neeraj Pandey, who earlier told news agency PTI, "We don't want to mislead the audience in believing that everyone is part of the film and it's on the lines of Baby. It's based on her (Taapsee) character it's a spin-off. She leads the cast." Akshay has an extended cameo in the film.

Ahead of the release, Akshay Kumar had hosted a special screening of Naam Shabana for Delhi women police officers.
 

 

