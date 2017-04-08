Naam Shabana Box Office Collection Day 8: Taapsee Pannu's Film Collects Rs 28 Crore

Taapsee's film has now collected a little above Rs 28 crore.
Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
#NaamShabana remains low... Sat and Sun might witness better numbers... [Week 2] Fri 1.07 cr. Total: 28.25 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2017
And the biz nosedives... The plethora of new releases have been non-starters at the ticket window... Sad scenario!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2017
This is Taapsee's Naam Shabana week #1 box office report:
#NaamShabana Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 7.27 cr, Mon 2.54 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 1.80 cr, Thu 1.58 cr. Total: 27.18 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2017
This week actor Adil Hussain's Mukti Bhavan hit the screens. Mukti Bhavan got a Special Mention National Award and so did Adil Hussain at the 64th National Film Awards, which were announced on Friday in new Delhi.
Meanwhile, Despite the low numbers, Taapsee Pannu has a reason to celebrate because her Pink was named Best Film On A Social Issue. The film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang.
Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana opened to decent reviews on March 31. "Taapsee Pannu, in Shabana's guise, comes out swinging," Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV. Naam Shabana also stars Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee. The film also features Akshay Kumar in cameo.