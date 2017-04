Naam Shabana Box Office Collection Day 8: Taapsee Pannu's Film Collects Rs 28 Crore

#NaamShabana remains low... Sat and Sun might witness better numbers... [Week 2] Fri 1.07 cr. Total: 28.25 cr. India biz. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2017

Taapsee Pannu'sis no longer a favourite at the ticket window. The film, which is a spin-off of 2015 sleeper hitcollected a mere Rs 1.07 crore on Friday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Taapsee's film is now running for the second week in box office and the trade analyst added that the film "might witness better numbers" over the weekend. Meanwhile, a string of new films, including the re-release of SS Rajamouli's, hot the screens this week. However, none seem to have impressed the moviegoers. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "And the biz nosedives... The plethora of new releases have been non-starters at the ticket window... Sad scenario! (sic)"Taapsee's film has now collected a little above Rs 28 crore.Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:This is Taapsee's Naam Shabana week #1 box office report This week actor Adil Hussain'shit the screens.got a Special Mention National Award and so did Adil Hussain at the 64th National Film Awards, which were announced on Friday in new Delhi.Meanwhile, Despite the low numbers, Taapsee Pannu has a reason to celebrate because herwas named Best Film On A Social Issue. The film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang.Taapsee Pannu'sopened to decent reviews on March 31. "Taapsee Pannu, in Shabana's guise, comes out swinging," Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV.also stars Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee. The film also features Akshay Kumar in cameo.