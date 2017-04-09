Advertisement
Naam Shabana Box Office Collection Day 9: Taapsee Pannu's Film Makes Over Rs 30 Crores

Naam Shabana: Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana is making a slow and steady progress at the box office

  | April 09, 2017 14:47 IST (New Delhi)
Naam Shabana

Naam Shabana: Taapsee Pannu in a still from the film

Highlights

  • Naam Shabana hit screens on March 31
  • The film made Rs 1.88 crores on Saturday
  • The film's highest one day collection is Rs 7.27 crores
Taapsee Pannu's new film Naam Shabana is making a slow and steady progress at the box office. Taapsee Pannu's spy thriller has entered its second week at the theatres and made a sum of over Rs 30 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Naam Shabana had previously made a business of Rs 27.18 crores till last Thursday. On its second Friday and over the second weekend (Saturday, so far), the movie made an additional amount of Rs 3 crores, reported Mr Adarsh. He also shared a day-wise break-up for the second weekend of the film. Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana raked in Rs 1.07 crores on Friday and Rs 1.88 crores on Saturday. So far, Naam Shabana's best one day collection remains that of last Sunday's which recorded a collection figure of Rs 7.27 crores.

This is what Mr Adarsh tweeted on Sunday:
 

Naam Shabana stars Taapsee Pannu as secret agent Shabana Kaif, whom you have already been introduced to in Akshay Kumar's 2015 film Baby. Naam Shabana is directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey, who helmed Baby. Naam Shabana actually provides the back story of Taapsee's character, who trained extensively in martial arts and combat for the role. Akshay Kumar also features in an extended cameo in his original role from Baby.

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "This isn't a one-woman show. Shabana's cocky senior Ajay Singh Rajput often takes the spotlight away from her. The character is after all played by a much bigger star. Granted that Naam Shabana takes a risk by building an action-packed tale around a woman. But the film is forced to hedge its bets by letting the Akshay Kumar cameo get bigger than cameos are usually meant to be."

Naam Shabana hit screens on March 31.
 

 

