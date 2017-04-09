Naam Shabana Box Office Collection Day 9: Taapsee Pannu's Film Makes Over Rs 30 Crores

This is what Mr Adarsh tweeted on Sunday:
#NaamShabana [Week 2] Fri 1.07 cr, Sat 1.88 cr. Total: Rs 30.13 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2017
Naam Shabana stars Taapsee Pannu as secret agent Shabana Kaif, whom you have already been introduced to in Akshay Kumar's 2015 film Baby. Naam Shabana is directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey, who helmed Baby. Naam Shabana actually provides the back story of Taapsee's character, who trained extensively in martial arts and combat for the role. Akshay Kumar also features in an extended cameo in his original role from Baby.
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "This isn't a one-woman show. Shabana's cocky senior Ajay Singh Rajput often takes the spotlight away from her. The character is after all played by a much bigger star. Granted that Naam Shabana takes a risk by building an action-packed tale around a woman. But the film is forced to hedge its bets by letting the Akshay Kumar cameo get bigger than cameos are usually meant to be."
Naam Shabana hit screens on March 31.